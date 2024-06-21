AMSC Stockholders,

In fiscal year 2023, AMSC delivered terrific operational performance, the culmination of our efforts to build a more diversified and financially stronger company. AMSC delivered outstanding operational performance with three consecutive quarters of non-GAAP net income and operating cash flow; expanded gross margins dramatically versus a year ago and ended the year with over $90 million in cash. The strength of our balance sheet is critical to support larger orders and presents opportunities for further business growth.

Our financial performance was remarkable. We saw total revenue grow over 35% to nearly $146 million dollars in fiscal year 2023. Wind revenue increased by more than 100%, while Grid revenue grew by nearly 30%, in both cases versus the year ago period. We reported non-GAAP net income and positive operating cash flow for the fiscal year. We booked on average over $37 million of new orders per quarter during fiscal year 2023, and our robust twelve-month backlog stands at $140 million at the end of March 2024.

We saw diverse revenue in renewable, industrial, mining, Navy projects and semiconductors. About one third of our sales in fiscal year 2023 were to renewable projects while another quarter was from industrials. Metals, mining, and materials projects were over 15%, the Navy was above 10% and semiconductor projects accounted for nearly 10% of total revenues.

Our orders for the power grid include the U.S. military resiliency markets, a new market in which we provide efficient and reliable shore power to naval vessels. These orders serving the U.S. military represent an exciting new opportunity for AMSC's new energy power systems. We reached nearly

$20 million in total military revenue, which includes both ship protection and new energy power systems revenue.

For another consecutive year, AMSC achieved strong gains in the military market. We have a total of five Ship Protection Systems, or SPS, for the San Antonio Class platform. We successfully delivered and tested the first ship protection system, which is now operating on the ship. We delivered our second ship protection system and are currently delivering the third.

Furthermore, in fiscal year 2023 we announced our proprietary High-Temperature Superconductor Mine Countermeasure (or MCM) system to be designed, built, integrated, and deployed on the U.S. Navy's Mine Countermeasure-Unmanned Service Vehicle. This is a capability that is incorporated into an unmanned service vehicle and launched during mine countermeasure operations that patrol for and neutralize mines.

Most recently, in June 2024, we announced the expansion of our SPS to an allied navy with a $75 million dollar contract for multiple Canadian Surface Combatants. This contract award marks the first AMSC Ship Protection production systems delivery to an allied navy and represents the success of the very deliberate actions we have taken to diversify our business, drive growth and expand scale both domestically and internationally.

Our grid business is thriving. Our Resilient Electric Grid system in Chicago has performed as planned and has become a