Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Tower Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMT   US03027X1000

AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION

(AMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Tower Completes Acquisition of CoreSite Realty Corporation

12/28/2021 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”) announced today that it has closed its acquisition of CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE: COR) (“CoreSite”) following the completion of its previously announced tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of CoreSite. American Tower completed the acquisition of CoreSite through a merger of one of its wholly owned subsidiaries with and into CoreSite. The closing was funded by borrowings under American Tower’s revolving credit facilities and term loans.

Tom Bartlett, American Tower’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are thrilled to welcome CoreSite’s exceptional team to American Tower and are ready to work together to create long-term shareholder value. As 5G deployments and wireless and wireline convergence accelerate, we expect to leverage CoreSite’s highly interconnected data center facilities and critical cloud on-ramps to drive strong, consistent, recurring growth while enhancing the value of our existing tower real estate through emerging edge compute opportunities.”

The transaction is anticipated to be modestly accretive to American Tower’s AFFO per Share initially, and increasingly accretive over time.

J.P. Morgan served as lead financial advisor to American Tower, who was also advised by CDX Advisors. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP served as principal legal advisor to American Tower. Evercore served as sole financial advisor to CoreSite and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz served as its principal legal advisor.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit the “Earnings Materials” and “Investor Presentations” sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations, or “forward-looking statements,” all of which are inherently uncertain. We have based these forward-looking statements on management’s current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. When we use words such as “projects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the closing of the transaction described above, American Tower’s ability to successfully integrate the assets it acquires or utilize such assets to their full capacity, including the integration of CoreSite following the consummation of the transaction described above and any expected financial projections for the real estate portfolio and the impact on American Tower’s consolidated results. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the effects of the transaction described above on relationships with employees, other business partners or governmental entities and the ability of American Tower to realize the benefits it expects from the transaction described above. For additional important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, we refer you to the information contained in Item 1A of American Tower’s and CoreSite’s annual reports on Forms 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, each under the caption “Risk Factors” and in other periodic filings American Tower and CoreSite make with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including current reports on Form 8-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement we make in this press release speaks only as of the date on which we make it. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect us. American Tower does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION
04:38pAMERICAN TOWER CORP /MA/ : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulation ..
AQ
04:31pAmerican Tower Completes Acquisition of CoreSite Realty Corporation
BU
09:42aAmerican Tower Says Tender Offer for CoreSite Realty Completed
MT
08:55aAmerican Tower Announces Expiration of Tender Offer Period for Outstanding Shares of Co..
BU
12/23AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/22Voya Financial to Replace CoreSite Realty in S&P MidCap 400
MT
12/16American Tower Corporation Announces Election of Teresa H. Clarke to Board of Directors..
BU
12/16AMERICAN TOWER : ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF TERESA H. CLARKE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND DECLARES..
PU
12/16AMERICAN TOWER CORP /MA/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financ..
AQ
12/16American Tower Corporation Declares Quarterly Distribution, Payable on January 14, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 321 M - -
Net income 2021 2 612 M - -
Net Debt 2021 30 109 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 49,6x
Yield 2021 1,82%
Capitalization 130 B 130 B -
EV / Sales 2021 17,2x
EV / Sales 2022 16,0x
Nbr of Employees 5 618
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
American Tower Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 285,76 $
Average target price 300,20 $
Spread / Average Target 5,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas A. Bartlett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodney M. Smith Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Pamela D. A. Reeve Non-Executive Chairman
Edward Knapp Chief Technology Officer
Edmund DiSanto Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION27.31%130 139
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.28.62%88 494
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION32.66%41 702
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY44.08%12 139
CYRUSONE INC.23.02%11 499
INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC.39.91%6 131