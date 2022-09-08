Log in
    AMT   US03027X1000

AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION

(AMT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-08 pm EDT
261.67 USD   +0.84%
American Tower Corporation Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/31American Tower, Verizon Sign New Lease Agreement
MT
08/31AMERICAN TOWER CORP /MA/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
American Tower Corporation Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

09/08/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 10:45 AM PT – Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference: Rod Smith, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host a fireside chat
  • Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 3:40 PM ET – BofA Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference: Adam Smith, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, will host a fireside chat

Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of American Tower’s website at www.americantower.com/investor-relations.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 222,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 645 M - -
Net income 2022 2 580 M - -
Net Debt 2022 36 885 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 46,4x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 121 B 121 B -
EV / Sales 2022 14,8x
EV / Sales 2023 14,2x
Nbr of Employees 6 378
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION
American Tower Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 259,50 $
Average target price 295,56 $
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas A. Bartlett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodney M. Smith Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Pamela D. A. Reeve Non-Executive Chairman
Edward Knapp Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Edmund DiSanto Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-11.28%120 820
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.-18.93%75 210
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-15.90%35 293
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY-20.31%9 815
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.-28.56%3 143
INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC.-65.85%2 512