American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 10:00 a.m. ET – Adam Smith, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A, is scheduled to speak at MoffettNathanson’s Media, Internet & Communications Conference in New York, New York.

Monday, May 20, 2024, 3:10 p.m. ET – Steve Vondran, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to speak at the J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, Massachusetts.

Wednesday, June 5, 2024, 8:45 a.m. ET – Steve Vondran, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to speak at Nareit's REITweek: 2024 Investor Conference in New York, New York.

Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of American Tower’s website at www.americantower.com/investor-relations.

