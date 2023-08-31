American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Wednesday, September 6, 2023, 9:30 a.m. PT (12:30 p.m. ET) – Rod Smith, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, is scheduled to speak at theGoldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conferencein San Francisco, California.

Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 11:05 a.m. ET – Rod Smith, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, is scheduled to speak at theBank of America Securities 2023 Global Real Estate Conferencein New York, New York.

Thursday, September 28, 2023, 8:30 a.m. CT (9:30 a.m. ET) –Steve Vondran, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Tower, is scheduled to speak at the2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Communications Infrastructure Conference in Chicago, Illinois.

Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of American Tower’s website at www.americantower.com/investor-relations.

