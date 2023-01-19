Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Tower Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMT   US03027X1000

AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION

(AMT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-18 pm EST
225.19 USD   -2.54%
08:02aAmerican Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2022 Distributions
BU
01/18Insider Sell: American Tower
MT
01/13Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on American Tower to $275 From $325, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2022 Distributions

01/19/2023 | 08:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced year-end tax reporting information for its 2022 distributions. Stockholders are urged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment.

American Tower Corporation Common Stock
CUSIP 03027X100
Ticker Symbol: AMT

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Cash

Distribution

(per share)

Ordinary

Taxable

Dividends

(per share)

Qualified

Taxable

Dividends (1)

(per share)

Section

199A

Dividends (1)

(per share)

 

Section 897

Ordinary

Distribution (1)

(per share)

04/13/2022

04/29/2022

1.400000

1.400000

0.005493

1.394507

0.284445

06/17/2022

07/08/2022

1.430000

1.430000

0.006168

1.423832

0.319439

10/11/2022

10/26/2022

1.470000

1.470000

0.006341

1.463659

0.328374

 

(1) Included in Ordinary Taxable Dividends

Note: For the tax year ended December 31, 2022, there was no capital gain, unrecaptured section 1250 gain, or non-dividend distributions. Further, the quarterly distribution declared on December 8, 2022, which is payable on February 2, 2023, will apply to the 2023 tax year.

This information represents the final income allocations impacting tax year 2022.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 223,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION
08:02aAmerican Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2022 Distributions
BU
01/18Insider Sell: American Tower
MT
01/13Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on American Tower to $275 From $325, Maintains B..
MT
01/13North American Morning Briefing: Big Day For Bank -2-
DJ
01/12American Tower's AFFO Per Share Will Likely Outpace Peers in Coming Years, Deutsche Ban..
MT
01/12Good, but not good enough
MS
01/12Deutsche Bank Upgrades American Tower to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to $254 Fr..
MT
01/12Media Advisory : CoreSite and American Tower Data Center Solutions to Participate in PTC 2..
BU
01/12Analyst recommendations: American Tower, Direct Line, Experian, ..
MS
01/11North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 681 M - -
Net income 2022 2 925 M - -
Net Debt 2022 35 972 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,5x
Yield 2022 2,60%
Capitalization 105 B 105 B -
EV / Sales 2022 13,2x
EV / Sales 2023 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 6 378
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
American Tower Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 225,19 $
Average target price 250,11 $
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas A. Bartlett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodney M. Smith Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Pamela D. A. Reeve Non-Executive Chairman
Edward Knapp Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Ruth Dowling Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION9.06%104 850
CROWN CASTLE INC.10.82%62 900
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION8.03%31 578
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY7.35%10 305
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.12.73%3 068
KEPPEL DC REIT7.91%2 490