  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Tower Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMT   US03027X1000

AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION

(AMT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/18 04:00:01 pm EDT
230.63 USD   -1.02%
08:10aAmerican Tower Corporation Declares Quarterly Distribution
BU
07:03aCoreSite and American Tower Executives to be Featured at Connect (X) 2022
BU
05/18TRANSCRIPT : American Tower Corporation Presents at MoffettNathanson Annual Media & Communications Summit, May-18-2022 03:00 PM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

American Tower Corporation Declares Quarterly Distribution

05/19/2022 | 08:10am EDT
American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that its board of directors has declared its quarterly cash distribution of $1.43 per share on shares of the Company’s common stock. The distribution is payable on July 8, 2022 to the stockholders of record at the close of business on June 17, 2022.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 221,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the Company’s goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans, future operating results and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the Company’s forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the caption “Risk Factors.” The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 677 M - -
Net income 2022 2 127 M - -
Net Debt 2022 36 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 51,1x
Yield 2022 2,53%
Capitalization 105 B 105 B -
EV / Sales 2022 13,3x
EV / Sales 2023 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 6 378
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
American Tower Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 230,63 $
Average target price 285,11 $
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas A. Bartlett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodney M. Smith Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Pamela D. A. Reeve Non-Executive Chairman
Edward Knapp Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Edmund DiSanto Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-21.15%105 232
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.-15.94%75 980
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-19.26%33 868
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY-19.68%9 887
INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC.-51.27%3 583
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.-21.96%3 433