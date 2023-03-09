Advanced search
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION

(AMT)
2023-03-08
195.77 USD   +1.77%
American Tower Corporation Declares Quarterly Distribution

03/09/2023
American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that its board of directors has declared its quarterly cash distribution of $1.56 per share on shares of the Company’s common stock. The distribution is payable on April 28, 2023 to the stockholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2023.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the Company’s goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans, future operating results and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the Company’s forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, under the caption “Risk Factors.” The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 029 M - -
Net income 2023 2 050 M - -
Net Debt 2023 36 473 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 44,3x
Yield 2023 3,34%
Capitalization 91 160 M 91 160 M -
EV / Sales 2023 11,6x
EV / Sales 2024 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 6 391
Free-Float 97,4%
Managers and Directors
Thomas A. Bartlett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodney M. Smith Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Pamela D. A. Reeve Non-Executive Chairman
Edward Knapp Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Ruth Dowling Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-7.59%91 160
CROWN CASTLE INC.-4.13%56 364
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-12.22%27 097
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY11.36%10 696
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.3.20%2 823
KEPPEL DC REIT11.86%2 518