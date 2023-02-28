Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Tower Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMT   US03027X1000

AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION

(AMT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-28 pm EST
198.01 USD   +1.50%
American Tower Corporation Prices Senior Notes Offering
BU
11:20aTranscript : American Tower Corporation Presents at 31st Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference, Feb-28-2023 11:20 AM
CI
Qualcomm to Collaborate with American Tower, Aims to Accelerate Next-Generation Edge Compute Using American Tower's Distributed Real Estate
AQ
American Tower Corporation Prices Senior Notes Offering

02/28/2023 | 05:40pm EST
American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced the pricing of its registered public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2028 and 2033 in aggregate principal amounts of $700.0 million and $800.0 million, respectively. The 2028 notes will have an interest rate of 5.500% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.694% of their face value. The 2033 notes will have an interest rate of 5.650% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.544% of their face value.

The net proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $1,480.9 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. American Tower intends to use the net proceeds to repay existing indebtedness under its $6.0 billion senior unsecured multicurrency revolving credit facility, as amended and restated in December 2021, and its $4.0 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility, as amended and restated in December 2021.

Barclays, Mizuho, RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank and TD Securities are acting as Joint Book-Running Managers for the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement, which may be obtained by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you may request these documents by calling Barclays Capital Inc. at 1-888-603-5847, Mizuho Securities USA LLC at 1-866-271-7403, RBC Capital Markets, LLC at 1-866-375-6829, Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. at 1-800-372-3930 or TD Securities (USA) LLC at 1-855-495-9846.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit the “Earnings Materials” and “Investor Presentations” sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the Company’s goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans, future operating results and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the Company’s forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 under the caption “Risk Factors.” The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 030 M - -
Net income 2023 2 052 M - -
Net Debt 2023 36 481 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 44,3x
Yield 2023 3,34%
Capitalization 90 838 M 90 838 M -
EV / Sales 2023 11,5x
EV / Sales 2024 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 6 391
Free-Float 97,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas A. Bartlett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodney M. Smith Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Pamela D. A. Reeve Non-Executive Chairman
Edward Knapp Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Ruth Dowling Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-7.92%90 838
CROWN CASTLE INC.-2.94%57 062
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-8.02%28 068
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY7.91%10 554
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.6.39%2 910
KEPPEL DC REIT10.73%2 501