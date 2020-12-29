Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Tower Corporation (REIT)    AMT

AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)

(AMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

American Tower Corporation : to Deliver Keynote at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference

12/29/2020 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Tom Bartlett, its President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to deliver a keynote at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The live webcast link will be available on the Company's website.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 183,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)
04:31pAMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION : to Deliver Keynote at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West..
BU
12/24AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT) : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/23AMERICAN TOWER REIT : Completes Purchase of InSite Wireless Group
MT
12/23AMERICAN TOWER CORP /MA/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
12/23AMERICAN TOWER REIT : Closes InSite Wireless Group Acquisition
BU
12/20Lockheed Martin inks $4.4 billion deal to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne
RE
12/20Lockheed Martin Agrees to Buy Aerojet Rocketdyne -- Update
DJ
12/20Lockheed Martin Agrees to Buy Aerojet Rocketdyne
DJ
12/14INSIDER TRENDS : American Tower Insider Sale Scales Back 90-Days of Buys
MT
12/11AMERICAN TOWER REIT : Deutsche Bank Downgrades American Tower to Hold From Buy; ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 977 M - -
Net income 2020 1 888 M - -
Net Debt 2020 24 748 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 51,8x
Yield 2020 2,03%
Capitalization 98 202 M 98 202 M -
EV / Sales 2020 15,4x
EV / Sales 2021 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 5 454
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)
Duration : Period :
American Tower Corporation (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 278,24 $
Last Close Price 221,07 $
Spread / Highest target 51,1%
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas A. Bartlett President & Chief Executive Officer
Pamela D. A. Reeve Non-Executive Chairman
Rodney M. Smith Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Raymond P. Dolan Independent Director
Samme L. Thompson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)-3.81%98 202
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)9.92%67 390
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION14.12%30 695
CYRUSONE INC.11.83%8 811
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)-6.40%8 426
INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC.145.18%4 125
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ