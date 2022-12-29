Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  American Tower Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    AMT   US03027X1000

AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION

(AMT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-29 pm EST
215.74 USD   +2.68%
04:31pAmerican Tower Corporation to Present at Citi's 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference
BU
12/27AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/26Legendary investor: Charles T. Akre
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Tower Corporation to Present at Citi's 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference

12/29/2022 | 04:31pm EST
American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Tom Bartlett, its President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at Citi’s 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. MT (11:30 a.m. ET). The live webcast link will be available on the Company's website.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 223,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 679 M - -
Net income 2022 2 924 M - -
Net Debt 2022 35 972 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,1x
Yield 2022 2,78%
Capitalization 97 824 M 97 824 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,5x
EV / Sales 2023 12,1x
Nbr of Employees 6 378
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
American Tower Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 210,10 $
Average target price 251,05 $
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas A. Bartlett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodney M. Smith Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Pamela D. A. Reeve Non-Executive Chairman
Edward Knapp Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Edmund DiSanto Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-27.90%97 824
CROWN CASTLE INC.-34.40%58 401
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-27.38%30 090
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY-22.70%9 507
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.-40.04%2 640
KEPPEL DC REIT-28.74%2 241