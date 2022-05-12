Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  American Tower Corporation
  News
  Summary
    AMT   US03027X1000

AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION

(AMT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/12 04:00:01 pm EDT
225.50 USD   +0.35%
04:31pAmerican Tower Corporation to Present at the 9th Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit
BU
05/11CoreSite's Open Cloud Exchange® Platform Accelerates Digital Business Success for All
BU
04/29Raymond James Raises American Tower's Price Target to $288 From $279, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Tower Corporation to Present at the 9th Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit

05/12/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Adam Smith, its Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, is scheduled to present at the 9th Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit in New York, New York, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The live audio webcast link for the event will be available on the Company's website.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 221,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 671 M - -
Net income 2022 2 125 M - -
Net Debt 2022 36 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 49,9x
Yield 2022 2,60%
Capitalization 103 B 103 B -
EV / Sales 2022 13,0x
EV / Sales 2023 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 6 378
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION
American Tower Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 224,72 $
Average target price 286,37 $
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas A. Bartlett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodney M. Smith Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Pamela D. A. Reeve Non-Executive Chairman
Edward Knapp Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Edmund DiSanto Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-23.17%102 536
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.-18.22%73 919
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-19.01%33 972
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY-20.12%9 833
INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC.-53.25%3 438
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.-23.64%3 359