Table of Contents
3 About American Tower
- Letter From Our President and CEO
- Sustainability at American Tower
- Governance
- Board Oversight
- Promoting and Maintaining an Ethical Culture
- Responsible Sourcing
- Human Rights
- Contributing Positively to Market Economies
- Information Technology and Cybersecurity
- Social
- Supporting Our People
33 Promoting DEI
- Health and Safety Management
- Connecting With Communities
- Environment
- Climate Change Mitigation
67 Land Stewardship
- Principles of Reporting and Indices
- Reporting Guidelines and Content
- GRI Content Index
- TCFD Index
- SASB Index - Real Estate
- SASB Index - Telecommunication Services
- Energy and GHG Emissions Data
About American Tower
Founded in 1995, American Tower is one of the largest, publicly held global real estate investment trusts and a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate. With a presence in 26 countries across six continents, our global digital infrastructure business serves customers through tower sites and other real estate solutions that support connectivity.1 Our neutral- host model is inherently sustainable, as it allows multiple customers to lease space for communications equipment on the same physical asset, allowing them to reduce network infrastructure costs, minimize their environmental impact and concentrate on providing service to their customers. Our customers include mobile network operators, media broadcast and broadband providers, government agencies and companies in other industries that reach people through wireless communication technologies.
Our real estate portfolio of nearly
225,000 communications sites includes:1
United States and Canada
Europe
~43,000
~31,000
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
~78,000
~49,000
American Tower-Owned
Customer-Owned
1
Building
1
IT equipment
2
HVAC
2
Communications equipment
3
Lights
A
Customer A
4
Tower
B
Customer B
5
Solar panels
C
Customer C
6
Primary power (grid)
3
Cable within tower structure
7
Backup power (generator)
4
Shelter
- Lithium-ionbatteries
- Fencing
- Edge data center
- Fiber
- Aviation beacon
2
6
11
3
12
A
2
B
- Tower
3
4
8
Africa
Highly interconnected data
center facilities in the U.S.
~24,000
28
Our portfolio primarily consists of towers we own and towers we operate pursuant to long-term lease arrangements, as well as distributed antenna system networks, which provide seamless coverage solutions in certain in-building and outdoor wireless environments. In addition to the communications sites in our portfolio, we manage rooftop and tower sites for property owners under various contractual arrangements. We also hold other telecommunications infrastructure, fiber and property interests, which we lease primarily to communications service providers and third-party tower operators, and we hold a portfolio of highly interconnected data center facilities and related assets in the United States (U.S.), which we lease
1
1
10
5
7
4
Data Center
9
primarily to enterprises, network operators, cloud and other service providers.
1. As of December 31, 2022; in Q2 2023, American Tower completed
the sale of its subsidiary in Poland, ATC Polska.
Our Vision
Building a More Connected World.
Our more than 6,000 employees are critical to achieving our vision of building a more connected world through our Stand and Deliver strategy. This strategy is focused on five Key Objectives, which include partnering with our customers, vendors and local communities to strengthen our global leadership position as an owner, operator and developer of multitenant, neutral-host digital infrastructure. We create shared value by developing and maintaining infrastructure that facilitates digital connectivity, while also creating long-term value for stockholders and other relevant stakeholders.
As we look to the future, we expect the key demand trends that drive growth in our industry to be as strong as ever. American Tower has a significant role to play in fostering connectivity in
a responsible,
equitable and sustainable way. Our teams, assets and scale are uniquely positioned to tailor, expand and innovate solutions that meet our customers' needs and solve the world's communications infrastructure challenges. American Tower will remain steadfastly focused on advancing our Stand and Deliver strategy through the prism of our Key Objectives, which will continue to guide us over the next several years.
For further information on our operations and financial results, please visit the Investor Relations portion of our website.
We execute our Stand and Deliver strategy by focusing on five Key Objectives:
Scale the Core
Leverage our platform and invest in portfolio growth to maximize core performance and shareholder returns
Be the Most Trusted, Strategic Partner for Our Customers
Enhance our customer relationships through a focus on shared value creation, throughout both our businesses and the wireless industry
Accelerate Platform Extensions
Scale power-as-a-service initiatives and execute on emerging growth opportunities adjacent to our core business
Position Teams for the Future
Continue to invest in our talent and empower our employees to lead as the mobile broadband industry evolves
Grow and Maintain a Healthy Cultural Foundation
Create a global community that is inclusive, equitable and diverse, within both American Tower and the communities we serve
Letter From Our President and CEO
At American Tower, we are focused on providing critical digital infrastructure across our markets around the world, while minimizing our environmental impact and operating sustainably. As we continue to grow our business, creating an equitable and inclusive experience for our employees, enhancing the sustainability of our operations, anticipating the needs of our customers, upholding ethics and integrity at all levels of the organization, and supporting the communities we call home are crucial to our ongoing success.
We believe sustainability is both a strategic advantage and business imperative, and our commitment is evident in the progress we have made across our three sustainability program pillars of Environment, Social and Governance.
Our People:
Our people are the cornerstone of our success, and we are keen on supporting our employees, both professionally and personally, by offering training and development opportunities at all levels. Through talent, culture and wellbeing initiatives, we aim to create a workplace that celebrates our teams, upskilling them and giving them valuable opportunities to grow and thrive. As our workforce transitions to a post-pandemic new normal, we are offering many programs to support new ways of working.
We believe a diverse and inclusive workforce sparks creativity, innovation and resilience in our business. We are committed to developing a global culture that attracts,
retains and recognizes talent from all backgrounds. This commitment starts with our Board-which has tied executive compensation directly to developing talent, with a special focus on underrepresented groups-and flows through to all levels of the organization. Our mentorship programs and employee resource groups support and advance our progress in this area.
Our Planet:
We also remain focused on environmental sustainability and helping our customers deploy the next generation of wireless communications, while simultaneously decarbonizing their operations. Through one of our newest partnerships in Africa, we have established the Green Sites program, which will accelerate greenhouse gas emissions reductions on behalf of our customers and ourselves. These sites will pair solar energy with lithium-ion batteries to lower emissions by approximately 95% compared to similar diesel-generator- dependent, off-grid sites.
We have invested in a range of solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across our operations, focusing on improving energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions, as we work to make progress against our science- based emissions reductions targets. Our investments in energy solutions, like solar arrays, on-site energy storage, LED lighting and digital tools with artificial intelligence, total nearly $500 million over the past 10 years, with approximately $85 million invested in 2022.
Thomas A. Bartlett
President and Chief Executive Officer
