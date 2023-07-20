Our Vision

Building a More Connected World.

Our more than 6,000 employees are critical to achieving our vision of building a more connected world through our Stand and Deliver strategy. This strategy is focused on five Key Objectives, which include partnering with our customers, vendors and local communities to strengthen our global leadership position as an owner, operator and developer of multitenant, neutral-host digital infrastructure. We create shared value by developing and maintaining infrastructure that facilitates digital connectivity, while also creating long-term value for stockholders and other relevant stakeholders.

As we look to the future, we expect the key demand trends that drive growth in our industry to be as strong as ever. American Tower has a significant role to play in fostering connectivity in

a responsible,

equitable and sustainable way. Our teams, assets and scale are uniquely positioned to tailor, expand and innovate solutions that meet our customers' needs and solve the world's communications infrastructure challenges. American Tower will remain steadfastly focused on advancing our Stand and Deliver strategy through the prism of our Key Objectives, which will continue to guide us over the next several years.

