  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Tower Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMT   US03027X1000

AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION

(AMT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-01-23 pm EST
215.67 USD   -2.59%
04:31pAmerican Tower Plans Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
11:18aMorgan Stanley Raises Price Target on American Tower to $224 From $219, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
07:53aKeyBanc Downgrades American Tower to Sector Weight From Overweight, Removes Prior Price Target of $252, Says 'Tough to Look Through' Issues
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Tower Plans Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/23/2023 | 04:31pm EST
American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) announced today that the press announcement of its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results is scheduled to be released to the news services at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023. In addition, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on February 23, 2023 to discuss its results.

Conference call details are as follows:

Call Date:

Thursday, February 23, 2023

Call Time:

8:30 a.m. ET

 

Call Dial in:  

(877) 692-8955 U.S./Canada

(234) 720-6979 International

Access Code: 6358007

 

Online Info:  

https://www.americantower.com/investor-relations/webcasts/

Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call.

Replay available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

 

An audio replay of the conference call will be available as follows:

 

Replay Dates:

February 23, 2023 11:30 a.m. ET – March 9, 2023 11:59 p.m. ET

Replay Dial in:      

(866) 207-1041 U.S./Canada

(402) 970-0847 International

Access Code: 5156614

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 223,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 683 M - -
Net income 2022 2 925 M - -
Net Debt 2022 35 949 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,9x
Yield 2022 2,64%
Capitalization 103 B 103 B -
EV / Sales 2022 13,0x
EV / Sales 2023 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 6 378
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
American Tower Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 221,41 $
Average target price 250,28 $
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas A. Bartlett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodney M. Smith Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Pamela D. A. Reeve Non-Executive Chairman
Edward Knapp Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Ruth Dowling Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION4.51%103 090
CROWN CASTLE INC.9.20%64 143
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION5.89%32 045
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY6.06%10 181
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.11.40%3 032
KEPPEL DC REIT9.04%2 513