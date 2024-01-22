American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) announced today that the press announcement of its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results is scheduled to be released to the news services at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. In addition, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on February 27, 2024 to discuss its results.
Conference call details are as follows:
Call Date:
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Call Time:
8:30 a.m. ET
Call Dial in:
(877) 692-8955 U.S./Canada
(234) 720-6979 International
Access Code: 3589117
Online Info:
https://www.americantower.com/investor-relations/webcasts/
Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call.
Replay available shortly after the conclusion of the call.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available as follows:
Replay Dates:
|February 27, 2024 11:30 a.m. ET – March 12, 2024 11:59 p.m. ET
Replay Dial in:
|(866) 207-1041 U.S./Canada
|(402) 970-0847 International
|Access Code: 6745967
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240122511451/en/