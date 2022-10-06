Advanced search
    AMT   US03027X1000

AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION

(AMT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-06 pm EDT
203.07 USD   -5.17%
American Tower Plans Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/06/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) announced today that the press announcement of its third quarter 2022 results is scheduled to be released to the news services at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 27, 2022. In addition, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on October 27, 2022 to discuss its results.

Conference call details are as follows:

Call Date:

   

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Call Time:

   

8:30 a.m. ET

     

 

   

 

Call Dial in:

   

(877) 692-8955 U.S./Canada

 

   

(234) 720-6979 International

 

   

Access Code: 1779930

     

 

   

 

Online Info:

 

   

https://www.americantower.com/investor-relations/webcasts/

Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call.

 

   

Replay available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available as follows:

Replay Dates:

 

October 27, 2022 11:30 a.m. ET – November 10, 2022 11:59 p.m. ET

Replay Dial in:

 

(866) 207-1041 U.S./Canada

 

 

(402) 970-0847 International

 

 

Access Code: 5555455

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 222,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.


© Business Wire 2022
