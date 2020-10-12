Log in
American Tower REIT : Plans Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/12/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) announced today that the press announcement of its third quarter 2020 results is scheduled to be released to the news services at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 29, 2020. In addition, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on October 29, 2020 to discuss its results.

 

Conference call details are as follows:

 

Call Date:

October 29, 2020

Call Time:

8:30 a.m. ET

 

 

Call Dial in:

(877) 692-8955 U.S./Canada

 

(234) 720-6979 International

 

Access Code: 5662618

 

 

Online Info:

https://www.americantower.com/investor-relations/webcasts/

Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call.

 

Replay available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

 

 

An audio replay of the conference call will be available as follows:

 

 

Replay Dates:

October 29, 2020 11:30 a.m. ET – November 12, 2020 11:59 p.m. ET

Replay Dial in:

(866) 207-1041 U.S./Canada

 

(402) 970-0847 International

 

Access Code: 3376479

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 870 M - -
Net income 2020 1 847 M - -
Net Debt 2020 23 220 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 59,0x
Yield 2020 1,83%
Capitalization 109 B 109 B -
EV / Sales 2020 16,7x
EV / Sales 2021 15,8x
Nbr of Employees 5 454
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)
Duration : Period :
American Tower Corporation (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 281,54 $
Last Close Price 244,68 $
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Bartlett President & Chief Executive Officer
Pamela D. A. Reeve Non-Executive Chairman
Rodney Smith Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Raymond P. Dolan Independent Director
Samme L. Thompson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)6.47%108 532
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)17.73%70 236
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION30.56%35 219
CYRUSONE INC.22.47%9 365
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)-21.29%7 083
QTS REALTY TRUST, INC.23.31%4 111
