American Tower REIT : Plans Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) announced today that the press announcement of its third quarter 2020 results is scheduled to be released to the news services at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 29, 2020. In addition, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on October 29, 2020 to discuss its results.

Conference call details are as follows: Call Date: October 29, 2020 Call Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Call Dial in: (877) 692-8955 U.S./Canada (234) 720-6979 International Access Code: 5662618 Online Info: https://www.americantower.com/investor-relations/webcasts/ Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call. Replay available shortly after the conclusion of the call. An audio replay of the conference call will be available as follows: Replay Dates: October 29, 2020 11:30 a.m. ET – November 12, 2020 11:59 p.m. ET Replay Dial in: (866) 207-1041 U.S./Canada (402) 970-0847 International Access Code: 3376479

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005802/en/