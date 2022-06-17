Log in
    AMT   US03027X1000

AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION

(AMT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
236.17 USD   +0.85%
05:54pAMERICAN TOWER : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/16AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/08TRANSCRIPT : American Tower Corporation Presents at Nareit’s REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference, Jun-08-2022 01:15 PM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Tower : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/17/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
HORMATS ROBERT D
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
AMERICAN TOWER CORP /MA/ [AMT] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
116 HUNTINGTON AVENUE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
BOSTON MA 02116
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
HORMATS ROBERT D
116 HUNTINGTON AVENUE

BOSTON, MA02116 		X

Signatures
/s/ Marina A. Breed, as attorney-in-fact 2022-06-17
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The sales reported on this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on April 28, 2022.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

American Tower Corporation published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 21:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 673 M - -
Net income 2022 2 119 M - -
Net Debt 2022 36 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 51,9x
Yield 2022 2,49%
Capitalization 109 B 109 B -
EV / Sales 2022 13,6x
EV / Sales 2023 13,0x
Nbr of Employees 6 378
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
American Tower Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 234,18 $
Average target price 285,74 $
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas A. Bartlett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodney M. Smith Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Pamela D. A. Reeve Non-Executive Chairman
Edward Knapp Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Edmund DiSanto Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-19.94%109 018
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.-25.75%67 116
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-25.23%31 364
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY-30.31%8 579
INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC.-58.22%3 073
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.-39.52%2 660