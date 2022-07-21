American Tower : Sustainability Report 2021

We witnessed several mobile network technology advancements take center stage in 2021. At American Tower, our teams remained steadfast in supporting critical connectivity across the globe, reducing our environmental impact, encouraging and supporting one another, and giving back to the communities we call home. Through our Stronger Together campaign, we maintained our sense of resolve and continued to champion sustainability and drive progress against our key priorities. As you will see throughout this report, we set bold goals for the future and took concrete steps for impact today.

We did not waver in our focus on promoting diversity, equity and inclusion at all levels within our organization. In 2021, we launched a resource center for our U.S. employees to serve as a hub of information and provide tools to facilitate continuing education on diversity, equity and inclusion topics. Additionally, our Compensation Committee approved a shared human capital management goal for the entire executive team for 2022, which emphasizes increased representation, inclusivity and talent development with a focus on underrepresented groups.

Our commitments extend beyond our internal American Tower community, bringing improved opportunities to the global ecosystem we are fortunate to be a part of. As the world emerges from what we all hope was the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, access to wireless communication has become vitally important. To improve equitable access to the internet, as of December 31, 2021, we have established over 300 Digital Communities in eight countries, promoting digital inclusion in underserved communities.

To date, we have enrolled more than 200,000 students in programs focused on community education and career