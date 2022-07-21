American Tower : Sustainability Report 2021

Principles of Reporting and the GRI Content Index and TCFD and SASB Indices
About American Tower
Founded in 1995, American Tower is one of the largest publicly held global real estate investment trusts. With a presence in 25 countries, we are a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate. We lease space on our communications sites to a diverse array of tenants-wireless service providers,
radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data providers, government agencies and municipalities, and companies in various other industries. In addition to the communications sites in our portfolio,
we manage rooftop and tower sites for property owners and hold other telecommunications infrastructure, fiber and property interests, including highly interconnected data center facilities and related assets. We also offer tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, and structural analysis, which primarily support our site leasing business, including the addition of new tenants and equipment on our sites. For further information on our operations and financial results, please see our Investor Relations web page.
Our Vision
We make wireless communication possible everywhere.
Our more than 6,000 employees are critical in supporting the achievement of our vision to make wireless communication possible everywhere through our Stand and Deliver strategy. We strive to support equitable access to wireless communication globally, in partnership with our tenants, nonprofit organizations, government authorities and local communities.
Our Stand and Deliver Strategy
Lead wireless connectivity around the globe.
Innovate for a mobile future.
Drive efficiency throughout the industry.
Grow our assets and capabilities to meet customer needs.
American Tower
Towers are typically constructed of galvanized steel with the capacity for multiple tenants
Land parcels are owned or operated pursuant to long-term leases
On-site renewable energy generation on solar assist sites
Generators are available on some sites to facilitate power for tenants
Tenant
Wireless antennas, radios and other equipment
Coaxial or ﬁber cable
Shelters containing base station and HVAC equipment
Our real estate portfolio of over 220,000 communications sites includes:1
Highly interconnected data center
United States (U.S.) and Canada
Europe
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
Latin America
Africa
facilities across 10 U.S. markets2
~43,000
~30,000
~76,000
~49,000
~22,000
27
As of December 31, 2021
The 27 data center facilities across the U.S. include 2 data center facilities added to the American Tower portfolio through the DataSite acquisition, which closed on October 7, 2021, and 24 data center facilities added to the portfolio through the Core Site Realty Corporation acquisition, which closed on December 28, 2021. Due to the timing of the acquisition, the added facilities would have an immaterial impact on the 2021 total reported figures and therefore were excluded from the 2021 Sustainability Report, unless otherwise noted.
AMERICAN TOWER | 2021 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
We have established over 300 Digital Communities in eight countries.
LETTER FROM OUR
SUSTAINABILITY AT
5
ABOUT AMERICAN TOWER
PRESIDENT AND CEO
AMERICAN TOWER
GOVERNANCE
SOCIAL
ENVIRONMENT
APPENDICES
Letter From Our President and CEO
We witnessed several mobile network technology advancements take center stage in 2021. At American Tower, our teams remained steadfast in supporting critical connectivity across the globe, reducing our environmental impact, encouraging and supporting one another, and giving back to the communities we call home. Through our Stronger Together campaign, we maintained our sense of resolve and continued to champion sustainability and drive progress against our key priorities. As you will see throughout this report, we set bold goals for the future and took concrete steps for impact today.
We did not waver in our focus on promoting diversity, equity and inclusion at all levels within our organization. In 2021, we launched a resource center for our U.S. employees to serve as a hub of information and provide tools to facilitate continuing education on diversity, equity and inclusion topics. Additionally, our Compensation Committee approved a shared human capital management goal for the entire executive team for 2022, which emphasizes increased representation, inclusivity and talent development with a focus on underrepresented groups.
Our commitments extend beyond our internal American Tower community, bringing improved opportunities to the global ecosystem we are fortunate to be a part of. As the world emerges from what we all hope was the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, access to wireless communication has become vitally important. To improve equitable access to the internet, as of December 31, 2021, we have established over 300 Digital Communities in eight countries, promoting digital inclusion in underserved communities.
To date, we have enrolled more than 200,000 students in programs focused on community education and career
development-including Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education, job training opportunities, certificate courses and curriculum focused on financial literacy. As we strive to make wireless communication possible everywhere, we are
committed to scaling this program to 2,000 Digital Communities by 2026, leveraging the uninterrupted connectivity of our communications sites and a strong series of local and multinational partnerships to drive tangible impact.
The success of these local efforts can have global reach, through the people, communities, ideas and connections they support and enable to flourish. We are proud our Digital Communities program was awarded the 2021 World Summit on the Information Society Prize, which identifies the year's most innovative and high-impact information and communication technology projects around the world.
Investing in our communities also means being good stewards of the environments and ecosystems that surround them. As we continue to see the growing impacts of climate change, with severe wildfires, hurricanes and other natural disasters causing significant devastation and disruption, American Tower is committed to operating in an environmentally responsible manner. As an extension of that commitment, we have adopted science-based targets. These targets reflect the goals set forth in the Paris Agreement and guide our efforts to help limit future global warming to well below two degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels.
