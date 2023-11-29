Official AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION press release

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Steve Vondran, its Executive Vice President, Global Chief Operating Officer, is scheduled to present at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 2:15 p.m. ET. A live webcast link for the event will be available on the Company's website.

