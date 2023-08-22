-- Amitié Becomes the Highest Capacity Transoceanic Communications Cable Ever Deployed, First to Connect Boston to Europe – -- CoreSite’s Boston Purpose-Built Data Center Powers This Robust Connectivity Option with Reliable Colocation –

CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”), today announced Aqua Comms, a leading provider of global subsea connectivity services, has activated its Amitié (AEC-3) transatlantic subsea cable system leveraging native colocation and connectivity services at the CoreSite Boston data center campus (BO1). AEC-3 is the first modern subsea cable system to directly connect Boston to Europe. CoreSite’s BO1 facility, which is strategically located in Boston’s central business district, serves as an integral part of the IT infrastructure that powers AEC-3 to deliver reliable, low-latency, diverse capacity and the latest technology to Aqua Comm customers.

AEC-3 is the third high-capacity system added to Aqua Comms’ transatlantic footprint and offers enhanced diversity in both the United States and Europe. CoreSite’s Boston location is a keycomponent in the trans-Atlantic system with landings in Lynn, Massachusetts and Widemouth Bay, England. The design of the system brings all users additional connectivity options in the United States and the United Kingdom. Built by Alcatel Submarine Network, the 6,783 km (4,215 miles) trans-Atlantic system has 16 fiber pairs and 400 Tbps current design capacity.

As one of the most interconnected buildings in New England, CoreSite’s BO1 data center provides Aqua Comms access to leading network, cloud and IT providers. Aqua Comm’s deployment in BO1 includes a secure colocation environment as well as diverse connectivity options through the robust CoreSite ecosystem. The CoreSite Boston facility offers Aqua Comms 100% SLA uptime, options to grow its data center footprint and the power capabilities needed for the effective operation of the trans-Atlantic system.

“CoreSite values our partnership with Aqua Comms and the critical role our IT infrastructure plays in helping their organization deliver global subsea connectivity services as well as improving transmission capacity in North America and Europe,” said Juan Font, President and CEO of CoreSite and SVP of U.S. Tower. “As demand for reliable, diverse and secure connectivity continues to rise, purpose-built data centers like CoreSite’s Boston facility will serve as the central digital platform where cloud and network providers along with enterprises meet to conduct business and provide optimal customer solutions.”

Now that AEC-3 is live, Boston has a direct connection all the way to London. AEC-3 also enables Aqua Comms to deliver improved reliability in terms of protected capacity on multiple diverse routes.

About CoreSite

CoreSite, an American Tower company (NYSE: AMT), provides hybrid IT solutions that empower enterprises, cloud, network, and IT service providers to monetize and future-proof their digital business. Our highly interconnected data center campuses offer a native digital supply chain featuring direct cloud onramps to enable our customers to build customized hybrid IT infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation. For more than 20 years, CoreSite’s team of technical experts has partnered with customers to optimize operations, elevate customer experience, dynamically scale, and leverage data to gain competitive edge. For more information, visit CoreSite.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Aqua Comms

Aqua Comms is a leading provider of global subsea connectivity services delivered through an extensive portfolio of owned and operated subsea systems. Aqua Comms offers connectivity networking solutions including managed capacity services, spectrum and dark fiber to the global content, cloud and carrier markets.

To learn more about Aqua Comms and its portfolio of connectivity networking solutions visit www.aquacomms.com.

In April 2021, Aqua Comms DAC was acquired by Digital 9 Infrastructure plc (DGI9), an LSE listed investment trust managed by Triple Point Investment Management LLP. DGI9 invests in the infrastructure of the internet that underpins the world's digital economy. The number 9 in DGI9 comes from the UN Sustainable Development Goal 9, which focuses the fund on investments that increase connectivity globally and improve the sustainability of digital infrastructure.

To learn more about DGI9 visit www.d9infrastructure.com.

