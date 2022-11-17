Advanced search
    AMT   US03027X1000

AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION

(AMT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:10 2022-11-17 am EST
216.39 USD   -1.26%
CoreSite to Launch New Open Cloud Exchange® Automation and Direct-to-Cloud Capabilities with Google Cloud
BU
Barclays Adjusts Price Target on American Tower to $247 From $232, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
American Tower Up Nearly 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2020
DJ
CoreSite to Launch New Open Cloud Exchange® Automation and Direct-to-Cloud Capabilities with Google Cloud

11/17/2022 | 11:01am EST
Enhancements Enable Secure, Low-Latency Connectivity Among Data Centers, Cloud and Network Providers and Service Integrators in the Digital Ecosystem

CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”), today announced new product capabilities will be added to its software-defined networking platform, Open Cloud Exchange® (OCX). Customers will be able to leverage additional automated provisioning functionality required to provision hybrid architectures within Google Cloud and direct cloud-to-cloud communication capabilities through the OCX.

Working together with CoreSite’s high-performance switching platform, the OCX enables secure, low latency connectivity among the company’s data centers, cloud providers and digital ecosystem needed to reach new markets, rapidly scale on-demand, reduce total cost of operation (TCO) and accelerate IT modernization.

Since revolutionizing network connectivity over a decade ago with the introduction of the OCX, CoreSite has continually invested in building out the platform to support modern use cases in the age of digitization. The new network services will provide enhanced automation for Google Cloud to the OCX ecosystem, in addition to the capabilities currently available with AWS and Microsoft® Azure Clouds.

“The Open Cloud Exchange makes it easy for customers to deploy a high-performance hybrid architecture — faster, more securely and at a lower TCO — through our industry-leading network automation and switching fabric as well as our user-friendly, self-service delivery platform,” said Matt Senderhauf, Vice President of Interconnection Strategy and Product Management at CoreSite. “By launching these additional direct-to-cloud capabilities on our OCX platform, CoreSite is delivering on a future-ready product roadmap designed to meet customers' ever-changing, critical IT infrastructure requirements.”

In addition to launching cloud connect capabilities, CoreSite customers can expect additional OCX enhancement announcements – including new cloud service and branch-to-data-center connectivity capabilities – in the coming months.

Learn more about the Open Cloud Exchange:

About CoreSite

CoreSite, an American Tower company (NYSE: AMT), provides hybrid IT solutions that empower enterprises, cloud, network, and IT service providers to monetize and future-proof their digital business. Our highly interconnected data center campuses offer a native digital supply chain featuring direct cloud onramps to enable our customers to build customized hybrid IT infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation. For more than 20 years, CoreSite’s team of technical experts have partnered with customers to optimize operations, elevate customer experience, dynamically scale, and leverage data to gain competitive edge. For more information, visit CoreSite.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations, or “forward-looking statements,” all of which are inherently uncertain. We have based those forward-looking statements on management’s current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the transaction described above and the value and future investment activities of our U.S. data center business. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the information contained in Item 1A of American Tower’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated in American Tower’s Form 10-Q for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, each under the caption “Risk Factors” and in other filings American Tower makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Neither we nor American Tower undertake any obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 682 M - -
Net income 2022 2 924 M - -
Net Debt 2022 35 937 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,6x
Yield 2022 2,67%
Capitalization 102 B 102 B -
EV / Sales 2022 12,9x
EV / Sales 2023 12,5x
Nbr of Employees 6 378
Free-Float 97,4%
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 219,15 $
Average target price 248,74 $
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Managers and Directors
Thomas A. Bartlett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodney M. Smith Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Pamela D. A. Reeve Non-Executive Chairman
Edward Knapp Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Edmund DiSanto Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-25.08%102 037
CROWN CASTLE INC.-35.03%58 726
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-24.12%31 960
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY-21.09%9 781
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.-33.00%2 950
KEPPEL DC REIT-24.70%2 333