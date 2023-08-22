The new PoP in Denver will serve one of the largest technology and communications hubs in North America

NTT Ltd. (NTT), a leading global IT infrastructure and services company, announced today the expansion of its award-winning tier-1 Global IP Network with a new Point-of-Presence (PoP) in Denver, Colorado, at CoreSite’s DE1 data center facility.

This expansion will enable NTT and its Global IP Network division to further scale their portfolio of global IP solutions to Internet, cloud, hosting, CDN and IT service providers and content-oriented companies in this strategic market. The PoP will also support the growing demand for high-quality IP services from global companies and organizations that have established headquarters and/or operational centers in the Denver area. Additionally, the energy, transportation, media, financial services and industrial sectors, all key drivers of Denver’s vibrant economy, will benefit from more global connectivity and networking options.

NTT’s clients at CoreSite’s DE1 facility, which is strategically positioned in the center of several key national and regional network fiber plants, will be able to connect at numerous capacity levels with diversity and direct connections to multiple points in the Global IP Network to ensure the highest reliability and the lowest latency in Internet services.

“The new PoP in Denver takes our global backbone into one of North America’s largest technology and communications hubs,” said Michael Wheeler, Executive Vice President of the Global IP Network division at NTT. “Internet-centric businesses and organizations operating in the area will have direct access to our tier-1 network and the high-performance IP solutions they need for their content, data, hosting, cloud and other bandwidth-intensive applications.”

“As a leading hybrid IT solutions provider, CoreSite is pleased that NTT and its Global IP Network have chosen to expand their presence in our Denver data center campus and join our robust carrier ecosystem where businesses ranging from enterprises to digital platforms can benefit from NTT’s direct IP access,” said Juan Font, President and CEO of CoreSite, SVP of U.S. Tower. “Through this expansion, NTT’s extensive global footprint and diverse set of connectivity solutions will provide great value to our customers.”

About NTT Ltd.

As part of NTT DATA, a USD 30 billion IT services provider, NTT Ltd. is a leading IT infrastructure and services company serving 65% of the Fortune Global 500 and more than 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We lay the foundation for organizations’ edge-to-cloud networking ecosystem, simplify the complexity of their workloads across multicloud environments, and innovate at the edge of their IT environments where networks, cloud and applications converge. We offer tailored infrastructure and ensure consistent best practices in design and operations across all our secure, scalable, and customizable data centers. On the journey towards a software-defined future, we support organizations with our platform-delivered infrastructure services. We enable a connected future.

Visit us at https://services.global.ntt

About the Global IP Network Division of NTT Ltd.

The Global IP Network Division of NTT Ltd. owns and operates the Global IP Network, a tier-1 IP backbone which is consistently ranked among the top networks worldwide and covers the Americas, Asia, Europe and Oceania. The Global IP Network provides the best possible environment for content, data and video transport through a single autonomous system number (AS 2914), delivering a digital footprint that connects, manages and secures clients, employees and partners around the world.

NTT Ltd. has been recently named Best Global Wholesale Carrier – Data, Best North American Wholesale Carrier and Best Asia-Pacific Carrier at the Global Carrier Awards.

Visit us at https://gin.ntt.net

About CoreSite

CoreSite, an American Tower company (NYSE: AMT), provides hybrid IT solutions that empower enterprises, cloud, network, and IT service providers to monetize and future-proof their digital business. Our highly interconnected data center campuses offer a native digital supply chain featuring direct cloud onramps to enable our customers to build customized hybrid IT infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation. For more than 20 years, CoreSite’s team of technical experts has partnered with customers to optimize operations, elevate customer experience, dynamically scale, and leverage data to gain competitive edge. For more information, visit CoreSite.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations, or “forward-looking statements,” all of which are inherently uncertain. We have based those forward-looking statements on management’s current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the information contained in Item 1A of American Tower’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as updated in its Form 10-Q for the six months ended June 30, 2023, each under the caption “Risk Factors” and in other filings American Tower makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Neither we nor American Tower undertake any obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

