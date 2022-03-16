Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Vanguard Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVD   US0303711081

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION

(AVD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMERICAN VANGUARD : DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND SETS 2022 ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - Form 8-K

03/16/2022 | 04:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMERICAN VANGUARD DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

AND SETS 2022 ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Newport Beach, CA - March 14, 2022 - American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.025 cash dividend payment to be distributed on April 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 25, 2022.

Eric Wintemute, Chairman and CEO of American Vanguard, stated, "This dividend payment continues our history of providing cash returns to shareholders based on successful operational and financial performance. The increased quarterly dividend reflects the confidence that the Board of Directors has in our core business, our overall financial strength, and the successful prospects of our strategic growth initiatives. We appreciate the continuing support of our shareholders, as we develop and deliver important solutions that enhance agricultural productivity, safeguard public health, and facilitate environmental sustainability."

Annual Cash Dividend Payments: Based on Date of Cash Distribution

2022 - Payments (including pending)

$ 0.045

2021 - Full Calendar Year

$ 0.080

2020 - Full Calendar Year

$ 0.040

2019 - Full Calendar Year

$ 0.080

2018 - Full Calendar Year

$ 0.075

2017 - Full Calendar Year

$ 0.055

In addition, the Company's board of directors has set the date for the 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting to take place at 11:00 am PT on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Shareholders of record as of April 8, 2022, will be entitled to vote their shares at that meeting. As has been the case over the past few years, this will be a virtual meeting that will be webcast live. The Company expects to be distributing proxy materials in late April 2022.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and nutrition, turf and ornamentals management, commercial and consumer pest control. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® & Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poors Small Cap 600 Index. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Company's web site at www.american-vanguard.com.

In its public commentary, the Company may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company's management subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management's current expectations. Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed in the Company's SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release.

Contact Information:
American Vanguard Corporation The Equity Group Inc.
William A. Kuser, Director of Investor Relations www.theequitygroup.com
(949) 260-1200 Lena Cati (212) 836-9611
williamk@amvac.com Lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer

American Vanguard Corporation published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 20:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION
04:09pAMERICAN VANGUARD : DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND SETS 2022 ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING..
PU
04:05pAMERICAN VANGUARD CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/15American Vanguard Increases Dividend to $0.025/Share From $0.02; Payable on April 15 to..
MT
03/14AMERICAN VANGUARD : March 14, 2022 AVD Press Release American Vanguard Declares Quarterly ..
PU
03/14American Vanguard Declares Quarterly Dividend and Sets 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meetin..
BU
03/14American Vanguard Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payment to Be Distribute..
CI
03/14American Vanguard Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
03/14AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
03/11AMERICAN VANGUARD : REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER & FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURC..
PU
03/10AMERICAN VANGUARD : Q4 2021 Earnings Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 585 M - -
Net income 2022 25,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 535 M 535 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 804
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
American Vanguard Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 17,28 $
Average target price 23,50 $
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Glenn Wintemute Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David T. Johnson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Ulrich G. Trogele Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy J. Donnelly Secretary, CAO, Vice President & General Counsel
John L. Killmer Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION5.43%535
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.40.41%20 226
ICL GROUP LTD15.09%13 563
UPL LIMITED0.62%7 402
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.28.29%6 820
PJSC PHOSAGRO-14.46%6 346