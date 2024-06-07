NYSE: AVD

2024 Annual Stockholder Meeting

June 6, 2024

Safe Harbor Statement

The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management's current expectations.

Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed from time-to-time in the Company's SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release.

Building Long-Term Value

Initiatives to Drive Double Digit EBITDA Growth

Core

Project Pipeline

  • American Vanguard maintains a diverse portfolio of profitable products.
  • No single product accounts for more than 15% of EBITDA or sales.
  • Additional opportunities emerge frequently, and we expect to introduce 1 - 3 new products every year.

Green Solutions

  • AMVAC's Green Solutions portfolio is expected to grow twice as fast as the industry average in 2024.
  • A vast portfolio of projects across multiple geographies.
  • Equal representation of biostimulants, biocontrols and biofertilizers.
  • State-of-the-artfacilities, to ensure long-term growth.

Precision Ag

  • Precision ag continues to make progress. An expanded relationship with a Tier-1 equipment manufacturer may accelerate the deployment of
    SIMPAS.

Business

Transformation

  • Digital and Business transformation are expected to drive adjusted EBITDA margins from approximately 10% to 15%.
  • Enhanced data should allow the company to lower our raw material costs, maximize margins and react more quickly to increases or decreases in demand.

Innovation Review Committee Project Pipeline

Growth Through Innovation

  • American Vanguard maintains a diverse portfolio of products, with no single product accounting for more than 15% of EBITDA or sales.
  • In addition to a strong core business, the company continually seeks to introduce new products.
  • As we invest a significant amount of capital in R&D and are constantly surveying the acquisition landscape, we are plan to launch one to three IRC/homegrown products annually over the next three years.

$125-$145 Million Incremental Revenue

relative to 2021, from new products by the end of the decade

Impact Core Sinate Index Rinde BioWake Zalo

Sugarcane Herbicide

Biochemical Disease Control - Potato Biochemical Vegetation Control SIMPAS liquid products

New Corn Herbicide Project Fortify

2022

$11,434

2023

$16,770

2024

$$30-$35,000

2025

$40-$45,000

2026

$55-$60,000

2027

$$70-$80,000

2028

$90-$110,000

2029

$120-140,000

2030

$125-$145,000

Project Pipeline

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

Impact Core

Sinate

Rinde

Index

BioWake

Zalo

Impact Sugarcane

Biochemical Disease Control - Potato

Biochemical Vegetation Control

SIMPAS liquid products

New Corn Herbicide

New Soybean Herbicide

Project Fortify

Biorational Top Brands

Biofertilizers Biostimulants Biopesticides

HumiPlant*

HYT-M (India)

Terramar*

Invicto HS*

Galaxy*

Delta Micro*

MayaMagic

Timorex*

SeaMaxx

Botaniguard*

Seacrop

Mycotrol*

AgriOil*

Cronox*

Structure in accordance with Dunham Trimmer classification of biological products * Trademarks owned by non-AMVAC entities

Other

Photon*

Bacsun*

Protector*

Sombra*

Surround*

DewDrop*

Specialty Nutrition

Micronutrients/Macronutrients

Microstar*

Verno*

Disclaimer

