American Vanguard : AVD 2024 Annual Stockholder Meeting – June 2024
June 07, 2024 at 04:55 pm EDT
NYSE: AVD
2024 Annual Stockholder Meeting
June 6, 2024
Safe Harbor Statement
The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management's current expectations.
Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed from time-to-time in the Company's SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release.
Building Long-Term Value
Initiatives to Drive Double Digit EBITDA Growth
Core
Project Pipeline
American Vanguard maintains a diverse portfolio of profitable products.
No single product accounts for more than 15% of EBITDA or sales.
Additional opportunities emerge frequently, and we expect to introduce 1 - 3 new products every year.
Green Solutions
AMVAC's Green Solutions portfolio is expected to grow twice as fast as the industry average in 2024.
A vast portfolio of projects across multiple geographies.
Equal representation of biostimulants, biocontrols and biofertilizers.
State-of-the-artfacilities, to ensure long-term growth.
Precision Ag
Precision ag continues to make progress. An expanded relationship with a Tier-1 equipment manufacturer may accelerate the deployment of
SIMPAS.
Business
Transformation
Digital and Business transformation are expected to drive adjusted EBITDA margins from approximately 10% to 15%.
Enhanced data should allow the company to lower our raw material costs, maximize margins and react more quickly to increases or decreases in demand.
Innovation Review Committee Project Pipeline
Growth Through Innovation
American Vanguard maintains a diverse portfolio of products, with no single product accounting for more than 15% of EBITDA or sales.
In addition to a strong core business, the company continually seeks to introduce new products.
As we invest a significant amount of capital in R&D and are constantly surveying the acquisition landscape, we are plan to launch one to three IRC/homegrown products annually over the next three years.
$125-$145 Million Incremental Revenue
relative to 2021, from new products by the end of the decade
Impact Core Sinate Index Rinde BioWake Zalo
Sugarcane Herbicide
Biochemical Disease Control - Potato Biochemical Vegetation Control SIMPAS liquid products
New Corn Herbicide Project Fortify
2022
$11,434
2023
$16,770
2024
$$30-$35,000
2025
$40-$45,000
2026
$55-$60,000
2027
$$70-$80,000
2028
$90-$110,000
2029
$120-140,000
2030
$125-$145,000
Project Pipeline
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
Impact Core
Sinate
Rinde
Index
BioWake
Zalo
Impact Sugarcane
Biochemical Disease Control - Potato
Biochemical Vegetation Control
SIMPAS liquid products
New Corn Herbicide
New Soybean Herbicide
Project Fortify
Biorational Top Brands
Biofertilizers Biostimulants Biopesticides
HumiPlant*
HYT-M (India)
Terramar*
Invicto HS*
Galaxy*
Delta Micro*
MayaMagic
Timorex*
SeaMaxx
Botaniguard*
Seacrop
Mycotrol*
AgriOil*
Cronox*
Structure in accordance with Dunham Trimmer classification of biological products * Trademarks owned by non-AMVAC entities
American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company. The Company develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management and public and animal health. The Company conducts its business through its operating subsidiaries, including AMVAC Chemical Corporation (AMVAC) for its domestic business and AMVAC Netherlands BV (AMVAC BV) for its international business. AMVAC manufactures chemical, biological and biorational products that develop and markets solutions for agricultural, commercial and consumer uses. Its products include insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals, and are marketed in liquid, powder, and granular forms. AMVAC BV sells products both directly and through its network of subsidiaries in various international territories. It also manufactures microbial cleaning products, BioMop-Plus and DrainGel.