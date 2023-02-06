American Vanguard : AVD Financial Update Call – February 6, 2023

Corrected Transcript 06-Feb-2023 American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) Business Update Call Total Pages: 9 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2023 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS Eric Glenn Wintemute Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, American Vanguard Corp. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... OTHER PARTICIPANTS Gerard Sweeney Analyst, ROTH Capital Partners LLC Chris Kapsch Analyst, Loop Capital Markets LLC ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION SECTION Operator: Hello and welcome to the American Vanguard Business Update Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to your host, Chairman and CEO, Eric Wintemute. Please go ahead, sir. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Eric Glenn Wintemute Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, American Vanguard Corp. Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining this call. Let me start by putting a point on what we had outlined in the press release that we issued on Friday. We expect our full year 2022 financial performance will exceed that of 2021 in all material respects. Furthermore, we expect to achieve significant growth and profitability in 2023 over 2022, and we will be giving you specific performance targets for the 2023 year in about six weeks on our March earnings call. In the fourth quarter, we were forced to delay roughly $15 million of high margin sales due to a supply chain disruption. Now that we have fixed the supply disruption, we expect to largely recoup the sales that we lost in Q4, such that they will shift forward and benefit 2023 performance. With a strong balance sheet and favorable market conditions, we believe we are poised to enjoy strong growth in all metrics for this coming year. I'm showing you here the Safe Harbor. Okay. So, on slide 3, the global supply chain has been in unsettled state for the past three years due to the pandemic and shifting buying practices. At one time or another, we have witnessed shortages in containers, ships, warehouses, and trucks used to transport many goods across multiple sectors. Within our industry, these factors have interrupted production of raw materials and intermediates, particularly those sourced in Asia. In spite of these conditions, our supply chain team had succeeded in sourcing virtually all raws, intermediates and packaging without interruption over the past three years of the pandemic. I am proud of the work that we have done as this has required near constant attention and pre-planning. However, in the fall of 2022, our domestic supplier of a key intermediate that is used to produce Aztec, our

leading corn soil insecticide, was unable to start production due to capacity constraints. This persisted for several months. Accordingly, we positioned one of our China-based suppliers to commence production of that input. Synthesizing this intermediate involves a very complex, multi-step process. While technically capable of filling our requirements, the Chinese supplier was caught in continual lockdowns from China's zero-COVID policy, which, once lifted resulted in nearly everyone in the facility contracting COVID. This culminated with a mandatory closure of the entire industrial park during the New Year. At the return of its full workforce, our Chinese supplier has resumed manufacturing the key intermediate. Also our domestic supplier is back online. Further, we have started synthesis of Aztec at our own facility in Alabama. As we continue to receive this key intermediate, we will be producing Aztec over the next 75 days or so. In short, we have prepared the supply chain and are looking forward to returning to business as usual. In parallel, let me focus on how we are managing this disruption with our customers. We are a leading manufacturer of corn soil insecticides. As you can see on slide 4, the many brands that we market in the US and abroad. As it became clear that our inventory of Aztec was going to be impacted by supply disruption, we began working with our customers to meet the growing needs through increased supply of these other CSIs, especially Counter, Force and SmartChoice. While unable to make up for the sales of Aztec that we anticipated in Q4, consolidated net sales for the period were equal to those of Q4 2021. Further, we have now orders in hand at Aztec in the amount that is three to four times higher than what we typically have during the first quarter. In short, subject to achieving full production, we expect the net sales and gross profits that we anticipated from Aztec in Q4 to shift forward into Q1 and Q2 of 2023 as we supply growers in time for the upcoming planting season. Before looking forward, let's take a quick step back to recap last year. As per our press release, we have revised our 2022 performance targets on slide 5. The overarching point here is that despite the temporary unavailability of our leading high margin corn soil insecticide during the fourth period, we generated sound financial results on a full year basis. Bear in mind that the figures I'm about to discuss are based upon preliminary unaudited financial data. Going from top of the P&L to the bottom, our revenue is forecast to grow at about 10%, which is within our targeted range. Similarly, gross profit margin at 40% and OpEx as a percent of sales at 33% are also in range. Interest expense will be about 5% above the target for 2021, which, given all of the rate hikes that occurred over the course of this last year is excellent. The debt-to-EBITDA target is within range and well below our 2.5 times max rate. Net income is not yet known as it will depend upon tax and final accounting. And our adjusted EBITDA at 15% to 18% growth rate will fall below the range previously given. Please be mindful that we're reporting on 2022 estimates versus our own targets. When we look at how 2022 stacks up against 2021, we expect that our financial performance will exceed the prior year in all material respects. Before turning to the 2023 outlook, let me note that over the past several quarters, we have placed emphasis - an emphasis on maintaining a strong balance sheet. As you can see on slide 6, we ended 2022 cash with cash available in the amount of $198 million. Further, our debt net of cash was $31 million as compared to $36 million at the end of 2021. In addition, our net average, which is debt net of cash divided by EBITDA, was 0.42. In other words, we started the year virtually debt free with ample cash and cash equivalents to meet working capital needs while funding R&D, further commercializing technologies like SIMPAS and ULTIMUS, and completing accretive acquisitions.

In addition, we achieved this very low debt position after having spent $34 million on repurchasing of 1,668,892 of our shares through two share repurchase programs; a $20 million accelerated share repurchase, which we have completed; and a $20 million 10b5-1 plan, which still has $6 million of capital available for future purchases. Further, we increased our cash dividend to shareholders by 25%, thereby returning a portion of our profits to our shareholders. There are two key takeaways on this slide 7 that I want to emphasize. First, our Q4 miss was due to a supply chain issue that is now resolved. This effect should boost our corn soil insecticide sales in the first half of 2023. As mentioned, our current Aztec orders are three to four times higher than they would be normally at this time of year. And second, we expect to achieve significant growth in revenue and earnings in 2023. Finally, we are well positioned to address the market and expand our business. As you'll note in slide 8, the outlook for 2023 presents ideal conditions for the company's strong financial performance. As mentioned, we anticipate higher sales of our corn soil insecticides during the first half. Second, we expect to benefit from lower cost of goods and an improved supply chain for raws and intermediates. This should enable us to build inventory to meet demand. Third, freight cost, which peaked in 2022, has settled down and are returning to more reasonable levels. Fourth, the level of AMVAC products in the distribution channel is comparatively low. In addition, our new formulations, expanded portfolio of green product solutions, and improved market access, for example, in Australia and Brazil, should enable us to participate more fully in a strong global ag economy. In summary, we expect to achieve significant growth and profitability in 2023, and we'll be giving you more specific performance targets in our March earnings call. Finally, thank you for your continued support of American Vanguard. And with that, I will ask our operator to poll for any questions you may have. Kevin?