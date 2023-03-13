Advanced search
American Vanguard : AVD Investor Presentation – March 2023

03/13/2023 | 06:35pm EDT
2022 Year End Earnings Call

March 13, 2023

1

Participants

Mr. Eric Wintemute

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Tim Donnelly

Chief Administrative Officer

Mr. David Johnson

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Jim Thompson

Director, Portfolio Strategy & Business Development

Mr. Scott Hendrix

Sr VP US & Canada Crop Sales & Application Technology

Mr. Bob Trogele

Chief Operating Officer

2

Safe Harbor

The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by

the Company's management and are subject to various risks

and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management's current expectations. Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed from time-to-time in the Company's SEC reports and filings. All forward-lookingstatements, if any, in

this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date

of this release.

3

2022 Strategic Priority Review

  • Profitably grow and diversify core business
  • Accelerate growth in Green Solutions
  • Grow SIMPAS by improving product breadth and capabilities in Precision Agriculture
  • Dynamically allocate capital to organic portfolio growth, acquisitions and shareholder remuneration

4

Robust Global Ag

High Commodity Prices

Recovery of

Professional Pest

Control Market

Expanding Green

Solutions Products

$100Mil in LATAM

5

Disclaimer

American Vanguard Corporation published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
