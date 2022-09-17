American Vanguard : AVD Investor Presentation – September 2022
09/17/2022 | 11:30am EDT
Investor Presentation
September, 2022
Safe Harbor
The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the
Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management's current expectations.
Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed from time-to-time in the Company's SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this
release represent the Company's judgment as of
the date of this release.
AVD Strategic Overview
Strong Core Business
Favorable Global Ag Sector Tailwinds
New Product Innovation
Expansion of Global Market Access
Crop Diversification
Enhanced Penetration in International Regions
Comprehensive Domestic Manufacturing Capabilities
Green Solutions Initiative
Existing Portfolio of 120 Products
Successful International Growth
Active Product Development of Envance Technologies
Precision Application Technologies
Commercialization of SIMPAS Prescription Application System
Expansion of SIMPAS Applied Solutions Portfolio (Product Toolbox)
Developing Multiple Applications for Ultimus Documentation Software
Core
New Product Pipeline
Acquisitions
Revenue $M
$694
$597
100
116
60
67
93
30
2026
2027
507
527
2023
2025
Projected Acquisitions
New Product Pipeline through Innovation
Current Portfolio
More diverse geographic footprint enabling greater market access
American Vanguard Geographic Positioning Over Time
2012
2021
Non-U.S.
19%
Non-U.S.
Other
39%
Other
Latin
10%
12%
America
9%
Latin America
27%
United States
61%
United States
81%
Net revenue:
Net revenue:
$366.2m
$556.9m
Historical AVD footprint too levered to the US agricultural market and thus more exposed to specific regional trends
Management sought to expand the geographic profile of AVD in order to:
Provide access to key regions in the context of the agricultural economy (e.g. Latin America)
Mitigate against regulation in the US and increasingly unpredictable weather
Facilitate cross-selling of existing AVD products into new territories
Recent acquisitions have provided a platform for further international expansion
Note: Geographic split by net revenue; Latin America includes South America, Central America and Mexico; Other includes Asia, Canada, Australia, Africa, Middle East and Europe
