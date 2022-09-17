Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Vanguard Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVD   US0303711081

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION

(AVD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-16 pm EDT
19.89 USD   -1.00%
09/14AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/13INSIDER BUY : American Vanguard
MT
09/12American Vanguard Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.025 Per Share, Payable Oct. 7 to Shareholders of Record on Sept. 23
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Vanguard : AVD Investor Presentation – September 2022

09/17/2022 | 11:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation

September, 2022

1

Safe Harbor

The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the

Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management's current expectations.

Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed from time-to-time in the Company's SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this

release represent the Company's judgment as of

the date of this release.

2

AVD Strategic Overview

Strong Core Business

  • Favorable Global Ag Sector Tailwinds
  • New Product Innovation
  • Expansion of Global Market Access
  • Crop Diversification
  • Enhanced Penetration in International Regions
  • Comprehensive Domestic Manufacturing Capabilities

Green Solutions Initiative

  • Existing Portfolio of 120 Products
  • Successful International Growth
  • Active Product Development of Envance Technologies

Precision Application Technologies

  • Commercialization of SIMPAS Prescription Application System
  • Expansion of SIMPAS Applied Solutions Portfolio (Product Toolbox)
  • Developing Multiple Applications for Ultimus Documentation Software

3

Core

New Product Pipeline

Acquisitions

Revenue $M

$694

$597

100

116

60

67

93

30

2026

2027

507

527

2023

2025

Projected Acquisitions

New Product Pipeline through Innovation

Current Portfolio

4

More diverse geographic footprint enabling greater market access

American Vanguard Geographic Positioning Over Time

2012

2021

Non-U.S.

19%

Non-U.S.

Other

39%

Other

Latin

10%

12%

America

9%

Latin America

27%

United States

61%

United States

81%

Net revenue:

Net revenue:

$366.2m

$556.9m

  • Historical AVD footprint too levered to the US agricultural market and thus more exposed to specific regional trends
  • Management sought to expand the geographic profile of AVD in order to:
    • Provide access to key regions in the context of the agricultural economy (e.g. Latin America)
    • Mitigate against regulation in the US and increasingly unpredictable weather
    • Facilitate cross-selling of existing AVD products into new territories
  • Recent acquisitions have provided a platform for further international expansion

Note: Geographic split by net revenue; Latin America includes South America, Central America and Mexico; Other includes Asia, Canada, Australia, Africa, Middle East and Europe

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

American Vanguard Corporation published this content on 17 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2022 15:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION
09/14AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/13INSIDER BUY : American Vanguard
MT
09/12American Vanguard Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.025 Per Share, Payable Oct. 7 to Share..
MT
09/12American Vanguard Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
09/12American Vanguard Corporation Reaffirms Revenue Targets for Both 2023 and 2025
CI
09/12American Vanguard Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on October 7, 2..
CI
08/25AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/23American Vanguard Sets $20 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase
MT
08/23American Vanguard Announces $20MM Accelerated Share Repurchase
BU
08/11AMERICAN VANGUARD : AVD Q2 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 624 M - -
Net income 2022 34,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 614 M 614 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 804
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
American Vanguard Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 19,89 $
Average target price 27,50 $
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Glenn Wintemute Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David T. Johnson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Ulrich G. Trogele Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy J. Donnelly Secretary, CAO, Vice President & General Counsel
John L. Killmer Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION21.35%614
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.106.52%29 749
PHOSAGRO35.93%16 951
ICL GROUP LTD-2.90%10 914
UPL LIMITED-5.84%6 628
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.20.13%6 190