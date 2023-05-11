American Vanguard : AVD Q1 2023 Earnings Call – May 9, 2023

Thank you, Misty, and welcome everyone to American Vanguard's First Quarter 2023 earnings review. Our speakers today will be Mr. Eric Wintemute, the Chairman and CEO of American Vanguard; Mr. David Johnson, the company's Chief Financial Ofcer; Mr. Scott Hendrix, Senior Vice President in charge of the US and Canadian crop sales and our application technology initiatives. Mr. Jim Thompson, Director of Portfolio Strategy and Business Development, the one who is guiding our green solutions initiative. Also available to assist in answering your questions Mr. Robert Trogele, the company's Chief Operating Ofcer.
changes in regulatory policy, competitive pressures, supply chain disruptions and other types of risks as detailed in the company's SEC reports and flings. All forward-looking statements represent the company's best judgment as of the date of this call, and such information will not necessarily be updated by the company.
Thank you, Bill. And so those of you who are joining us for the frst time, just a quick slide and we're traded on the New York Stock Exchange as American Vanguard founded in 1969. We've got about 800 employees. And we're fully integrated ag company. We do basic R&D as well and our business model has largely been to acquire branded products from the majors. And we have two growth initiatives on top of that that we'll be talking about in a moment.
As you will have read from our earnings release and we have highlighted that on the Slide 5, our Q1 sales of Aztec and its impact were lower than expected due to supply chain delays in China in the case of Aztec and a glut of large volume herbicide specifcally Glyphosate and Glufosinate in US market in the case of impact. However, with unusually low channel inventory of our domestic crop products, we expect strong sales for the balance of the year. In fact, even with the Q1 performance, we're well below our original forecast. Our 2023 full year outlook will improve upon our 2022 year with the ranges of revenue up 5% to 7%, adjusted EBITDA up 14% to 18% and net income up 17% to 25%.
So let's start with Q1 and move forward to the full year and beyond. There are two main reasons for our Q1 shortfall, Aztec, our leading insecticide and IMPACT, our leading herbicide, and in both cases, the drivers were unique.
Let's begin with Aztec. There are several raw materials needed to make Aztec, but our issues were with two. Let me walk you through slide 6. First is an intermediate called DAPRO that has been historically made by a European supplier. Last year, our supplier advised us that they would not be able to produce again until 2024. Accordingly, we successfully developed a DAPRO source in China, which successfully commenced production last year. DAPRO is used to make another key intermediate aspired for Aztec production called Sodium HP.
Historically, we've relied upon a domestic producer of Sodium HP. However, in June of 2022, that supplier informed that they could not produce until the end of the 2022 year. Since this would not be in time to meet our Q4 Aztec demand we engaged our new Chinese DAPRO toller to convert the DAPRO that they produce into Sodium HP. Initial production was to begin in October of 2022, but due to a series of issues people, equipment, shutdown and COVID, their production did not commence until the last week of December of 2022.
Steady production, however, did not really begin until the middle of February of 2023 and daily output levels did not optimize until April. Adding to the issue, our domestic producer of Sodium HP was unable to produce until March of 2023. As a result, we were able to
produce only one-third of the Aztec demand in time for the 2023 season. We attempted to substitute our other corn soil insecticides but had limited success. That said, we have positioned both suppliers for full production and plenty of lead time in advance of the 2024 season.
For additional color on Aztec with respect to Q1 and market conditions for the coming year, I turn to Scott Hendrix. Scott?
Thank you, Eric. On slide 7, you will see that our 2023 demand forecast for Aztec was approximately 7 million pounds. As we assessed and prepared for the 2023 Aztec supply challenge, it was critical that we understood our supply position at distribution and retail. Through our analysis of grower point of sale data and distributor reported inventory, we calculated that we had over 2.8 million pounds of Aztec in customer inventories. We use this data to develop extensive supply planning by customer for the 2.28 million pounds we sold to ensure historical Aztec users as much as possible.
Also we were able to secure additional Force 10G that equated to approximately 430,000 pounds of Aztec. Therefore, through a combination of channel inventory and season production and product substitution, we were able to provide 5.54 million pounds of AZTEC 4.67 equivalent for the 2023 growing seasons. This was a very fuid and dynamic scenario as we had daily and weekly supply updates that our commercial team overlay with geographic market dynamics to confrm proper product placement in the market. As we have continued to monitor the season, we calculate the channel inventory has declined to less than 5% of the annual demand, as compared to our historical inventory levels of approximately 30%. As a result, we anticipate strong demand for our customers in Q4 of 2023 in preparation for the 2024 growing season.
Thank you, Scott. To cap of this subject and it's worth noting the efect that Aztec sales have had on our overall proftability.
As you can see from slide 8, we estimate that missing Aztec sales of about $30 million in revenue is roughly equivalent to reducing earnings per share by $0.38. That was largely have been recognized over both Q4 and Q1. In the frst quarter alone, this caused a drop in EPS of about $0.20 a share.
Now Scott, let's circle back to you for a better understanding of impact.
As Eric pointed out and as you will see on Slide 9, the market dynamics for the 2023 season are much diferent than 2022. It is important that we understand our customers' buying behavior. Working capital over the last several years has not been a challenge as the cost of money was inexpensive and channel inventory had been running historically
low as the supply chain had been under stress. According to early estimates, the US crop protection market surpassed $15 billion in 2022, which is $3 billion more than 2021.
Eric previously mentioned increased supply of Glyphosate and Glufosinate in 2022. The channel ended the 2022 season with higher inventories across all crop protection segments. If you combine increased ending inventories with increased prices at higher interest rates, customers had signifcant capital outlay in inventory entering the 2023 here. Furthermore, those large volume molecules along with a range of fertility products began devalue and as supply increase and demand decrease by all channel levels. Distribution and retail customers are now focused on reducing inventories and driving cash fow, which has infuenced our IMPACT sales in Q1 of 2023.
Turning to Slide 10, our lead IMPACT brand drove our upside in 2022 and they use primarily in mid to late season applications by itself or combined with non-selective herbicides that are trade enabled to manage and difcult to control weeds. We anticipate retail agronomists will continue to exhibit best practices for weed resistance, but they will have a focus on exhausting existing inventories as dictated by their current fnancial needs. IMPACT inventories are normal, and this puts us in a positive position for the 2023 season and full year performance. We anticipate this is a short-term performance challenge with our lead IMPACT brand and will not continue as customers work through their surplus inventories of non-selective herbicides.
Lastly, I want to highlight our continued formulation innovation with our IMPACT brand family, we now have four brands that have expanded our historical use pattern in corn and across strategic customer basis.
Furthermore, our innovation pipeline continues to grow in rice and soybeans. In fact, we launched our latest herbicide solution rent day that contains our Pro lease technology. The Power of Pro lease optimizes weed control and stability, and to date, we are almost sold out of that brand.
Thank you, Scott. As you can see from Slide 11, during the frst quarter of 2023 IMPACT sales were about $10 million less than those in Q1 of 2022. This shortfall loan would have accounted for another $0.12 in earnings per share. Thus taken together the Q1 EPS efect on Aztec plus IMPACT was $0.32 a share. In short, had we not had these two unprecedented conditions, our quarterly EPS would have been $0.39 per share, not the $0.07 that we have reported.
At this point, let me ask David to make a few comments, and then, I will return to give an update on our growth initiatives, and to further talk about the balance of the year. David?
Thank you, Eric. With regard to our public fling, we plan to fle our Form 10-Q later today. On slide 13, you will note the frst quarter of 2023 has seen a challenging operating -- operating performance for the company, with overall revenues down about $25 million or
17% as compared to the same period of 2022 for the reasons that Eric has already outlined. The other main sales drivers for our business performed in a more usual manner, with quarter-over-quarter increases of 4% in our non-crop business and 2% for the international business.
Moving to Slide 14. As we indicated at the time of the last call, this is the frst quarter that we're presenting our results in a manner that we think more closely parallels our market peers. We have moved our outbound freight and logistics costs, which are substantially variable and track closely with sales performance to cost of sales rather than operating expenses. This change results in an equal reduction of both gross margin percentage and operating expenses as a percentage of net sales. It has no impact on operating income or net income.
For the frst quarter of 2023, under our new accounting approach for freight and logistics, on Slide 15, you see that our gross margin percentage ended at 31% of net sales, as compared to 34% in 2022. The lower overall gross margin performance is driven by the reduction -- the reduced sales of US crop products, which is some of our best gross margin performance and by reduced factory overhead recovery driven primarily by our inability to manufacture Aztec in the volumes we planned as a result of material shortages. As Eric detailed in his opening remarks, missing sales of these US crop products had a direct and signifcant impact on our gross margin performance.
Further to my remarks regarding the new presentation of our statement of operations on Slide 16, you can see our operating expenses are presented here without costs associated with outbound logistics. Typically those costs amount to about 7% to 8% of sales. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, operating expenses reduced by 4% from the same period of 2022. This was driven by lower administrative costs associated with short-term incentive compensation as a result of the lower fnancial performance and the beneft of some positive exchange rate movements across our global business. Something of an ofset the Board agreed to pay crucial capitals, proxy contest fees resolving all outstanding matters.
In summary, on Slide 17, our net sales declined by 17% and gross proft ended at 31% versus 34% in the prior year. Operating expenses were reduced by 4%, mainly driven by lower accruals for short-term incentive compensation. Our cash management performance was good and we ended with debt at about the same level as this time last year and notwithstanding spending $27.3 million to repurchase approximately 1.4 million shares of the company's stock during the last 12 months.
Interest expense is up signifcantly, driven primarily by interest rates that averaged 6.8% during the quarter as compared to 1.9% for the same period of the prior year and more than 3.5-fold increase. We continued to follow a disciplined approach to planning our factory activity, including balance -- balancing overhead recovery with demand forecasts and inventory level.
On the graph on slide 18, you can see that at the end of the frst quarter of 2023, our inventory increased to $219 million, as compared to a $168 million at the same point in
