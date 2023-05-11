American Vanguard : AVD Q1 2023 Earnings Call – May 9, 2023

Company Name: American Vanguard Corp

Company Ticker: AVD US Equity

Date: 2023-05-09

changes in regulatory policy, competitive pressures, supply chain disruptions and other types of risks as detailed in the company's SEC reports and flings. All forward-looking statements represent the company's best judgment as of the date of this call, and such information will not necessarily be updated by the company.

Thank you, Bill. And so those of you who are joining us for the frst time, just a quick slide and we're traded on the New York Stock Exchange as American Vanguard founded in 1969. We've got about 800 employees. And we're fully integrated ag company. We do basic R&D as well and our business model has largely been to acquire branded products from the majors. And we have two growth initiatives on top of that that we'll be talking about in a moment.

As you will have read from our earnings release and we have highlighted that on the Slide 5, our Q1 sales of Aztec and its impact were lower than expected due to supply chain delays in China in the case of Aztec and a glut of large volume herbicide specifcally Glyphosate and Glufosinate in US market in the case of impact. However, with unusually low channel inventory of our domestic crop products, we expect strong sales for the balance of the year. In fact, even with the Q1 performance, we're well below our original forecast. Our 2023 full year outlook will improve upon our 2022 year with the ranges of revenue up 5% to 7%, adjusted EBITDA up 14% to 18% and net income up 17% to 25%.

So let's start with Q1 and move forward to the full year and beyond. There are two main reasons for our Q1 shortfall, Aztec, our leading insecticide and IMPACT, our leading herbicide, and in both cases, the drivers were unique.

Let's begin with Aztec. There are several raw materials needed to make Aztec, but our issues were with two. Let me walk you through slide 6. First is an intermediate called DAPRO that has been historically made by a European supplier. Last year, our supplier advised us that they would not be able to produce again until 2024. Accordingly, we successfully developed a DAPRO source in China, which successfully commenced production last year. DAPRO is used to make another key intermediate aspired for Aztec production called Sodium HP.

Historically, we've relied upon a domestic producer of Sodium HP. However, in June of 2022, that supplier informed that they could not produce until the end of the 2022 year. Since this would not be in time to meet our Q4 Aztec demand we engaged our new Chinese DAPRO toller to convert the DAPRO that they produce into Sodium HP. Initial production was to begin in October of 2022, but due to a series of issues people, equipment, shutdown and COVID, their production did not commence until the last week of December of 2022.

Steady production, however, did not really begin until the middle of February of 2023 and daily output levels did not optimize until April. Adding to the issue, our domestic producer of Sodium HP was unable to produce until March of 2023. As a result, we were able to