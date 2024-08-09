American Vanguard : AVD Q2 2024 Earnings Call Presentation - August 2024
August 08, 2024 at 07:22 pm EDT
Q2 2024 Earnings Call
August 8, 2024
Corporate Representatives in Attendance
Tim Donnelly……………………………………….Acting Chief Executive Officer
Mark Bassett …………………………………..……………………… Board Member
David Johnson ……………………………...……………… Chief Financial Officer
Mason Bennett…………………………..Vice President, North American Crop
Anthony Young …………………………..………….. Director, Investor Relations
Safe Harbor Statement
During this presentation, the Company may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management's current expectations.
Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed from time-to-time in the Company's SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, including statements about the transformation, organization, and liquidity initiatives, in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release and such information will not necessarily be updated by the company.
Office of CEO (OCEO) Interim Responsibilities
OCEO Interim Responsibilities
Meeting Overview
Q2 2024 Financial Outcome (Tim Donnelly)
Q2 2024 Results
Liquidity Initiatives and Transformation Acceleration (Mark Bassett)
Mark Bassett Introduction
Transformation Blueprint for 2H2024
Liquidity Initiatives
Transformation Initiatives
CFO Assessment of the Quarter (David Johnson)
New Credit Agreement Features
Financial Projections Update and CEO Search Status (Tim Donnelly)
Q2 2024 Outcome
Q2 2024 Financial Results
2Q24
2Q23
1H24
1H23
Revenue
$128.2 M
$132.8 M
$263 M
$258 M
Adjusted EBITDA
$6.2 M
$10.7 M
$21.7 M
$22.2 M
Adjusted EBITDA
4.8 %
8.1 %
8.2%
8.6%
Margin
Q2 2024 Sales Results
2Q24
2Q23
1H24
1H23
U. S. Crop
$52.3 M
$56.2 M
$120 M
$118 M
U. S. Non-Crop
$19.0 M
$16.9 M
$36.8 M
$30.8 M
Total U. S.
$71.3 M
$73.1 M
$156 M
$149 M
International
$56.9 M
$59.7 M
$107 M
$109 M
Total Net Sales
$128 M
$133 M
$263 M
$258 M
Green Solutions*
$15.6 M
$13.6 M
$30.7 M
$27.2 M
* Green Solutions Products are Sold in U. S. Crop, U. S. Non-Crop, and International
Liquidity Initiatives and Transformation Acceleration
American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company. The Company develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management and public and animal health. The Company conducts its business through its operating subsidiaries, including AMVAC Chemical Corporation (AMVAC) for its domestic business and AMVAC Netherlands BV (AMVAC BV) for its international business. AMVAC manufactures chemical, biological and biorational products that develop and markets solutions for agricultural, commercial and consumer uses. Its products include insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals, and are marketed in liquid, powder, and granular forms. AMVAC BV sells products both directly and through its network of subsidiaries in various international territories. It also manufactures microbial cleaning products, BioMop-Plus and DrainGel.