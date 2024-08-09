Q2 2024 Earnings Call

August 8, 2024

Corporate Representatives in Attendance

Tim Donnelly……………………………………….Acting Chief Executive Officer

Mark Bassett …………………………………..……………………… Board Member

David Johnson ……………………………...……………… Chief Financial Officer

Mason Bennett…………………………..Vice President, North American Crop

Anthony Young …………………………..………….. Director, Investor Relations

Safe Harbor Statement

During this presentation, the Company may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management's current expectations.

Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed from time-to-time in the Company's SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, including statements about the transformation, organization, and liquidity initiatives, in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release and such information will not necessarily be updated by the company.

Office of CEO (OCEO) Interim Responsibilities

OCEO Interim Responsibilities

Meeting Overview

  • Q2 2024 Financial Outcome (Tim Donnelly)
    • Q2 2024 Results
  • Liquidity Initiatives and Transformation Acceleration (Mark Bassett)
    • Mark Bassett Introduction
    • Transformation Blueprint for 2H2024
    • Liquidity Initiatives
    • Transformation Initiatives
  • CFO Assessment of the Quarter (David Johnson)
    • New Credit Agreement Features
  • Financial Projections Update and CEO Search Status (Tim Donnelly)

Q2 2024 Outcome

Q2 2024 Financial Results

2Q24

2Q23

1H24

1H23

Revenue

$128.2 M

$132.8 M

$263 M

$258 M

Adjusted EBITDA

$6.2 M

$10.7 M

$21.7 M

$22.2 M

Adjusted EBITDA

4.8 %

8.1 %

8.2%

8.6%

Margin

Q2 2024 Sales Results

2Q24

2Q23

1H24

1H23

U. S. Crop

$52.3 M

$56.2 M

$120 M

$118 M

U. S. Non-Crop

$19.0 M

$16.9 M

$36.8 M

$30.8 M

Total U. S.

$71.3 M

$73.1 M

$156 M

$149 M

International

$56.9 M

$59.7 M

$107 M

$109 M

Total Net Sales

$128 M

$133 M

$263 M

$258 M

Green Solutions*

$15.6 M

$13.6 M

$30.7 M

$27.2 M

* Green Solutions Products are Sold in U. S. Crop, U. S. Non-Crop, and International

Liquidity Initiatives and Transformation Acceleration

