American Vanguard : AVD Q3 2022 Earnings Call – November 9, 2022

Corrected Transcript 08-Nov-2022 American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Total Pages: 16 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2022 FactSet CallStreet, LLC American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) Corrected Transcript Q3 2022 Earnings Call 08-Nov-2022 CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS Timothy J. Donnelly David T. Johnson Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel, & Secretary, American Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, American Vanguard Vanguard Corp. Corp. Eric Glenn Wintemute Ulrich G. Trogele Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, American Vanguard Corp. Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President, American Vanguard Corp. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... OTHER PARTICIPANTS Gerard Sweeney Chris Kapsch Analyst, ROTH Capital Partners LLC Analyst, Loop Capital Markets LLC Wayne Christopher Pinsent Analyst, Gabelli Funds ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION SECTION Operator: Welcome to the American Vanguard Corporation's Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Tim Donnelly, Chief Administrative Officer. You may begin, Mr. Donnelly. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Timothy J. Donnelly Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel, & Secretary, American Vanguard Corp. Thank you, Rob, and welcome, everyone, to American Vanguard's 2022 third quarter and nine-month earnings review. Our speakers today will be Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Eric Wintemute; our Chief Financial Officer, David Johnson. And to assist in answering questions, our Chief Operating Officer, Bob Trogele, is also on hand. Also, by way of housekeeping, the company is filing its Form 10-Q later today with the SEC, which will provide additional detail on our financial performance that we will be discussing in this call. Before beginning, let's just take a moment to go to our Safe Harbor reminder on slide 2. In today's call, the company may discuss forward-looking information. Such information and statements are based on estimates and assumptions by the company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ management's current expectations. Such factors can include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy, competitive pressures and various other risks, as detailed in the company's SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements represent the company's best judgment as of the date of this call, and such information will not necessarily be updated by the company. With that, I turn the call over to Eric Wintemute. Eric? 2 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2022 FactSet CallStreet, LLC American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) Corrected Transcript Q3 2022 Earnings Call 08-Nov-2022 Eric Glenn Wintemute Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, American Vanguard Corp. Thank you, Tim, and thank all of you for joining us today. Moving to slide 3, we have listed the agenda for today's call. But first, I'd like to start off by acknowledging the terrific work of the AMVAC team to take care of our customers, increase prices to manage inflation, safely operate in our factories at very high levels and continue to drive our precision agriculture innovations forward. We have delivered excellent financial results and expect to maintain our momentum in the fourth quarter. Additionally, we repurchased 1.2 million shares of our stock during the third quarter, indicating our confidence in the strength of our business. Simply put, we are managing our business well in challenging times. Let's move on to slide 4 to discuss our top line performance for the first nine months of the year. Generally speaking, continued high commodity prices for corn, soybean and wheat are supporting a strong farm economy. With respect to domestic crop, we're up 20% year-to-date, led by Dacthal, which is used for weed control on high value crops and our cotton product Bidrin for pest control and Folex, our harvest aid due to increased cotton acres and favorable weather. We experienced higher sales of AZTEC for the nine-month period despite an inventory shortage during Q3. In addition, we recorded strong sales of our soil fumigant products in spite of the drought conditions in the West due largely to price increases. With respect to non-crop, sales are down 11% year-to-date, due primarily to reduced US consumer demand for lawn and garden products. On the positive side, sales to professional applicators rose with more consumers returning to work. We are well-positioned with our mosquito adulticide following Hurricane Ian. Also, we are tracking Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to make landfall late tomorrow night. While forecasted to have lower winds than Ian, Nicole is predicted to travel at 9 miles per hour, which should result in considerable precipitation in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. Our international business was up 14% year-to-date, led by Agrinos, which recorded sales growth of 55% and gross profit up 60%. And Brazil, which grew by 42%, due in part to sales of our nematicide, Counter. Further, net sales in Mexico grew 26% and gross profit grew 22% with strong sales of our proprietary soil fumigants. Further, our Central American business recorded sales growth at 11% led by products used on pineapples and bananas. And finally, our Australia business recorded sales up 11% and gross margin improvement from 35% to 39%. Before revisiting our full year outlook and taking a first glance at 2023, let's first focus on current conditions as they will have an impact on both short- and mid-term performance. I mentioned earlier high commodity prices arising from scarcity in global food supply coupled with strong demand are driving a strong farm economy. Turning to slide 5, we note the upward trend of corn prices over the past two years. As you can see, two years ago before the 2021 season, corn was at $4.05 per bushel. One year ago, it rose to $5.59 per bushel and now it is at $6.80 per bushel. That's a 68% rise over the past two years. We see a similar trend with soybean prices over the same period. At this time in 2020, soybeans were $10.86 a bushel. One year ago, they rose to $12.05 per bushel. And now, they're at $14.52 per bushel. This is a 34% increase over two years. Higher commodity prices tend to drive procurement activity for both crop inputs and planting and harvesting equipment. However, procurement trends by distribution channel appear to be evening out over the course of 2022 which began at a torrid pace in the first quarter and returned to greater normalcy over the second and third quarters. Despite this level of investment at farm gate, channel inventories for AMVAC's products are at low levels and our distribution partners are bullish on the prospects for the 2023's planting season. 3 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2022 FactSet CallStreet, LLC American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) Corrected Transcript Q3 2022 Earnings Call 08-Nov-2022 Let me show you slide 6 which will further highlight this point. As you see here, we're experiencing very high profits in the state of Iowa. And this is a calculation of revenues, cost and profitability tracking back to 1970. At the high point in 2012, we are currently about $200 an acre better than that which was our previous best year. That translates into about $2.5 billion above 2012 and nearly $7 billion in profits for Iowa corn growers, again, illustrating why I think our team is very bullish on the US farm economy. It is nevertheless useful to consider other factors in forecasting the market. Inflation becomes a significant driver in global economy and is affecting near all industries. As you can see on slide 7, the Fed has been raising interest rates aggressively over the past seven months. Because the Fed took comparatively early action to raise those rates, the dollar had enjoyed a favorable exchange rate against many currencies. However, many other countries followed suit, and we are seeing certain currencies regain lost ground against the dollar. With the strong dollar and high commodity prices to date, the farm economy has been able to withstand inflation largely through price increases. At American Vanguard, we're enjoying a second straight year of strong demand for which we've been able to build and sell sufficient inventory at improved margins. Having six North American factories as depicted on slide 8, we have been able to make in-season adjustments to manage fluctuating demand. These manufacturing assets have been essential in our ability to operate with autonomy. Further, while the supply chain has not fully returned to the stable state of three years ago, we're seeing a drop in freight prices and the availability of both shipping containers and vessel - vessels are improving. However, some raw materials that originate in countries affected by pandemic restrictions or geopolitical considerations, for example, phosphorus, are affecting the availability and price of some of our key intermediate products. We are taking all available measures to ensure that we can order and receive our necessary inputs in time to meet demand. But I can tell you that this is much - as much an art as it is a science. In short, the upcycle for the agricultural sector that began in 2021 is expected to continue through 2023. Geopolitical activity is lifting commodity prices, giving growers added incentive to procure both crop inputs and equipment. Further, our positioning of products in the distribution channel should enable us to maintain strong brand value. Thus, while there may be countervailing factors such as inflation, record low water levels in the Mississippi River and potential glitches in the supply chain, we believe that we are poised to continue our strong performance. In short term, we are targeting 2022 full performance to be unchanged from our prior call. So, let's turn to slide 9. This is our 2022 performance target scorecard. You've seen this before and over the last nine months, we have seen our revenue growth at 13%, gross margins at 41%, operating expenses at 32%, interest 23% below 2021, however, we are expecting with interest slides that we just showed, to have higher interest costs in Q4. Tax rate for the nine months at 30%. We're expecting that to tick down 2% to 3% to 27% or 28% at the end of the year. Debt to EBITDA, we're currently at 1.9. We are expecting that to decrease before the end of the year sans any further acquisitions. We have, I should say, between stock repurchase and dividend, spent about $35 million so far this year. Net income is up 71% for the year and EBITDA is up 30%. So, with that, David, I will turn this over to you for financial analysis. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... David T. Johnson Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, American Vanguard Corp. Thank you, Eric. Let's move on to slide 11, please. Moving to slide 11, with regard to our sales performance for the third quarter of 2022, the company's net sales increased by 3.4% to $152 million as compared to $147 million 4 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2022 FactSet CallStreet, LLC American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) Corrected Transcript Q3 2022 Earnings Call 08-Nov-2022 last year. Within that overall improvement, our US sales were comparable to the prior year and our international sales increased by 9%. International sales accounted for 42% of total sales versus 40% last year. Turning to slide 12, with regard to gross profit performance, our US Crop business recorded a 14% increase in absolute gross profit, on sales has increased by 4%. This performance was largely the result of focusing on improving gross profit on lower margin products by timely implementation of price increases to cover inflation for both higher cost of goods, increased inbound and outbound freight and interest expense. Overall, our crop margins improved from 45% to 50%. Our non-crop sales absolute gross margin reduced by 1% on sales that were down approximately 12%. The company was successful in implementing price increases aimed at improving gross profits, particularly on comparatively lower margin products in order to recover raw materials, logistics costs across a range of products. With regard to our third quarter international sales, we saw sales increase by 9% and an associated 1% improvement in absolute gross margins. The international business has contended with significant cost pressure as a result of strong US dollar impact on cost of goods. They have been effective at implementing price increases where possible given global competitive conditions. The graph on slide 13 shows the impact of the factory performance on consolidated gross margin. You can see that in the third quarter of 2021 factory costs amounted to 1.2% of sales. Our performance this year was stronger, though they were both excellent factory activity periods. On slide 14, we show operating expenses for the quarter that increased by $1.7 million compared to last year. Our expenses were 33% of sales for both the third quarter of 2022 and 2021. We are seeing cost increase as the business is returning more and more to face-to-face meetings with counterparties and the concomitant travel expenses. Further, we spent more on advertising and marketing. And in Brazil, where we had a very strong quarter, we incurred higher third-party agent commission expenses. And finally, we spent more on a range of administrative support costs. As an offset, freight expense was lower primarily as a result of lower volumes associated with our US sales of our metam product line. As you will see on slide 15, our third quarter 2022 operating income was 26% higher than the level reported for the same period of 2021. We recorded slightly higher interest expense on lower average debt in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to last year. There are two factors. First, we have generated cash from operations during the last 12 months while continuing to develop our Precision Application systems, manage working capital in the face of both inflation and strong growth, invested in our manufacturing assets, paid dividends and executed on the biggest stock repurchase program in the company's history. Offsetting these factors, we are seeing the impact of rising interest rates. From a tax perspective, our effective income tax rate increased to 30.5% this quarter compared to 20.7% for the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily driven by the mix of jurisdictions of our domestic and international businesses where our taxable profits were generated, and one-time international tax benefits in the third quarter of 2021 that did not reoccur in 2022. All these factors came together to generate $6.7 million in net income as compared to $5.5 million last year, a quarter-over-quarter increase of 23%. On slide 16, you can see that for the first nine months of 2022, our sales were up 13% and gross margins in absolute terms are up 18% both our US and international businesses have contributed to this exciting performance. 