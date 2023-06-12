Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Vanguard Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVD   US0303711081

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION

(AVD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-06-09 pm EDT
17.61 USD   -1.45%
08:32aAmerican Vanguard Announces Voting Results of 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
05/26American Vanguard Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/25American Vanguard to Buy Back Up to $15 Million of Common Stock
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Vanguard Announces Voting Results of 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

06/12/2023 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Declares Quarterly Dividend

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) announced voting results from its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 7, 2023. As to the first of three initiatives, all nine director nominees - Marisol Angelini, Scott D. Baskin, Mark R. Bassett, Debra F. Edwards, Morton D. Erlich, Emer Gunter, Patrick E. Gottschalk, Keith M. Rosenbloom and Eric G. Wintemute - were reelected to serve on the board of directors until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly elected and qualified. In addition, the balance of the initiatives appearing on the Company’s proxy passed, namely, the ratification of the appointment of Deloitte Touche, LLP as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023, and advisory approval of the executive compensation policies and practices as set forth in the Company’s 2023 proxy. All nominees and measures received support from over ninety percent of the votes cast at the meeting.

In addition, at a meeting of the Company’s board of directors that was held on June 8, 2023, the board declared a cash dividend in the amount of $0.03 per share to holders of the Company’s common stock as of June 28, 2023, for distribution on July 14, 2023.

Chairman and CEO Eric W. Wintemute commented, “We thank our shareholders for voting at the annual meeting and appreciate your overwhelming support for our director nominees and other ballot initiatives. In addition, we are pleased to declare a dividend, which continues our history of providing cash returns to shareholders based on successful operational and financial performance. Moreover, this dividend reflects the confidence that the board of directors has in our core business, our overall financial strength, and the substantial prospects of our strategic growth initiatives.”

Annual Cash Dividend Payments: Based on Date of Cash Distribution

2023 - - Payments (including pending) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $0.090

2022 - - Full Calendar Year . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $0.095

2021 - - Full Calendar Year . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $0.080

2020 - - Full Calendar Year - (Pandemic Impacted) . . . . . . . . . . . . . $0.040

2019 - - Full Calendar Year . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $0.080

2018 - - Full Calendar Year. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $0.075

2017 - - Full Calendar Year. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $0.055

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops, manufactures, and markets solutions for crop protection and nutrition, turf and ornamentals management, commercial and consumer pest control. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® & Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poors Small Cap 600 Index. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com.

The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company’s management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management’s current expectations. Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION
08:32aAmerican Vanguard Announces Voting Results of 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
05/26American Vanguard Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/25American Vanguard to Buy Back Up to $15 Million of Common Stock
MT
05/25American Vanguard Corporation Announces Share Repurchase Program
BU
05/25American Vanguard Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for $15 million worth of its ..
CI
05/25American Vanguard Corporation authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
05/23Insider Buy: American Vanguard
MT
05/16Insider Buy: American Vanguard
MT
05/11American Vanguard : AVD Q1 2023 Earnings Call – May 9, 2023
PU
05/10American Vanguard Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Fina..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 643 M - -
Net income 2023 30,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 518 M 518 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,81x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 822
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
American Vanguard Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 17,61 $
Average target price 29,50 $
Spread / Average Target 67,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Glenn Wintemute Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David T. Johnson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Ulrich G. Trogele Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy J. Donnelly Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & VP
Debra F. Edwards Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION-18.89%518
CORTEVA, INC.-3.98%40 122
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-11.60%20 160
FMC CORPORATION-15.36%13 219
ICL GROUP LTD-23.38%6 987
PI INDUSTRIES LIMITED5.74%6 658
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer