American Vanguard Calls on Cruiser Capital to Be Fully Transparent With Stockholders

American Vanguard Corporation (“American Vanguard” or “the Company”) (NYSE: AVD) today issued the following statement:

“The Company has learned that Cruiser Capital is seeking co-investors for an undisclosed investment thesis regarding American Vanguard that, despite its own calls for transparency, Cruiser is promoting with certain entities that agree to sign a non-disclosure agreement. Given AVD’s 2022 Annual Meeting is one week away, the Board of Directors believes it has a duty to inform AVD stockholders of what it has learned and calls for Cruiser to immediately disclose all information that may be relevant to stockholders as they consider how to vote.”

American Vanguard’s Board of Directors unanimously urges stockholders to vote “FOR ALL” the Company’s nine highly qualified director nominees on the WHITE proxy card and to disregard any proxy card received from Cruiser Capital Master Fund LP (“Cruiser”). If AVD stockholders have any questions or need assistance voting their shares, please call the Company’s proxy solicitor, MacKenzie Partners, Inc., at (212) 929-5500 (collect) or (800) 322-2885 (toll free). The Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders is scheduled for June 1, 2022.

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It

Certain Information Regarding Participants to the Solicitation

Forward-Looking Statements

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management and public and animal health. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poor’s Small Cap 600 Index. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com.

