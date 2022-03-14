Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Vanguard Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVD   US0303711081

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION

(AVD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Vanguard : March 14, 2022 AVD Press Release American Vanguard Declares Quarterly Dividend and Sets 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Read the entire press release

03/14/2022 | 06:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

American Vanguard Declares Quarterly Dividend
and Sets 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Newport Beach, CA - March 14, 2022 - American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.025 cash dividend payment to be distributed on April 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 25, 2022. Eric Wintemute, Chairman and CEO of American Vanguard, stated, "This dividend payment continues our history of providing cash returns to shareholders based on successful operational and financial performance. The increased quarterly dividend reflects the confidence that the Board of Directors has in our core business, our overall financial strength, and the successful prospects of our strategic growth initiatives. We appreciate the continuing support of our shareholders, as we develop and deliver important solutions that enhance agricultural productivity, safeguard public health, and facilitate environmental sustainability."

Annual Cash Dividend Payments: Based on Date of Cash Distribution
2022 - - Payments (including pending) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $0.045
2021 - - Full Calendar Year . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $0.080
2020 - - Full Calendar Year . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $0.040
2019 - - Full Calendar Year . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $0.080
2018 - - Full Calendar Year. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $0.075
2017 - - Full Calendar Year. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $0.055

In addition, the Company's board of directors has set the date for the 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting to take place at 11:00 am PT on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Shareholders of record as of April 8, 2022, will be entitled to vote their shares at that meeting. As has been the case over the past few years, this will be a virtual meeting that will be webcast live. The Company expects to be distributing proxy materials in late April 2022.

About American Vanguard
American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and nutrition, turf and ornamentals management, commercial and consumer pest control. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000 & Russell 3000 Indexes and the Standard & Poors Small Cap 600 Index. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Company's web site at www.american-vanguard.com.

In its public commentary, the Company may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company's management subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management's current expectations. Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed in the Company's SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release.

Contact Information
American Vanguard Corporation
William A. Kuser, Director of Investor Relations
(949) 260-1200
williamk@amvac-chemical.com

The Equity Group Inc.
Lena Cati
(212) 836-9611
Lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer

American Vanguard Corporation published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 22:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION
06:40pAMERICAN VANGUARD : March 14, 2022 AVD Press Release American Vanguard Declares Quarterly ..
PU
04:09pAmerican Vanguard Declares Quarterly Dividend and Sets 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meetin..
BU
06:30aAMERICAN VANGUARD CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
03/11AMERICAN VANGUARD : REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER & FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURC..
PU
03/10AMERICAN VANGUARD : Q4 2021 Earnings Presentation
PU
03/08American Vanguard Fiscal 2021 EPS, Revenue Increase
MT
03/08CORRECTION : -- Earnings Flash (AVD) AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION Posts FY 21 EPS $0.61
MT
03/08TRANSCRIPT : American Vanguard Corporation, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 08, 2022
CI
03/08Earnings Flash (AVD) AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION Posts Q4 EPS $0.62
MT
03/08American Vanguard Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 543 M - -
Net income 2021 21,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 539 M 539 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 771
Free-Float -
Chart AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
American Vanguard Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 17,41 $
Average target price 23,50 $
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Glenn Wintemute Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David T. Johnson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Ulrich G. Trogele Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy J. Donnelly Secretary, CAO, Vice President & General Counsel
John L. Killmer Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION6.22%539
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.48.42%21 380
ICL GROUP LTD20.23%14 277
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.26.40%7 570
UPL LIMITED-2.22%7 229
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-28.54%6 395