American Vanguard : November 9, 2020 AVD Press Release

November 9, 2020 AVD Press Release

American Vanguard Reports Third Quarter and Nine-Month 2020 Resuls

Conference Call and Audio & Slides Webcast Scheduled for Today at 4:30 pm ET

Newport Beach, CA - November 9, 2020 - American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD), today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.



Financial Highlights Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter - versus Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter

• Net sales of $117 million in 2020, compared with $125 million in 2019

• Net income of $2.9 million in 2020, compared with $3.1 million in 2019

• Earnings per diluted share of $0.10 in 2020, compared with $0.11 in 2019

• EBITDA of $10.4 million in 2020, compared with $12.4 million in 2019



Financial Highlights Fiscal 2020 Nine Months - versus Fiscal 2019 Nine Months

• Net sales of $318 million in 2020, compared with $338 million in 2019

• Net income of $7.3 million in 2020, compared with $10.2 million in 2019

• Earnings per diluted share of $0.25 in 2020, compared with $0.34 in 2019

• EBITDA of $30.8 million in 2020, compared to $36.9 million in 2019

Note: Further details are available in the financial schedules attached to this press release

Eric Wintemute, Chairman and CEO of American Vanguard commented, 'Our net income for the third quarter was nearly even with that of the comparable period in 2019, despite a modest decline in our top line due largely to conservative procurement in the distribution channel, lower commodity prices and a strained farm economy. During the quarter we continued to maintain tight control over operating expenses, closely manage working capital and optimize our manufacturing assets. We also benefited from lower interest and tax expenses. While the first nine months of 2020 trended below those of 2019, we have recorded sequential top-line improvement since the start of the year in spite of a global pandemic.'

Mr. Wintemute continued, 'Looking forward into the fourth quarter, we are already seeing greater optimism in the Agriculture sector spurred, in part, by rising crop commodity prices for corn, soybeans, and cotton, which bodes well for improved grower profitability. In the Midwest, with less crop rotation and more continuous corn planting, we are also beginning to see a resurgence of soil insect pressure. In addition, demand for our industry-leading soil fumigation products continues to rise. Based upon these trends and current sales activity, barring unforeseen weather or pandemic factors, we are encouraged by our prospects for the fourth quarter and into the 2021 season.'

Mr. Wintemute concluded, 'While endeavoring to maximize our financial performance, we continue to pursue strategic initiatives in technology development, portfolio expansion and market access. Please listen in to our upcoming earnings call during which I will be devoting my time to our three-to-five-year outlook with a particular focus on new product development, our growing portfolio of green products and our SIMPAS prescription application technology.'



Conference Call

Eric Wintemute, Chairman & CEO, Bob Trogele EVP & COO and David T. Johnson, VP & CFO, will conduct a conference call focusing on the financial results at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT on Monday, November 9, 2020. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (800) 381 7839 or (212) 231-2900 - please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin, and ask for the American Vanguard call.



The conference call will also be webcast live via the Company's web site at www.american-vanguard.com. To listen to the live webcast, which this quarter will be accompanied by slides, go to the web site at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Additionally, presentation slides will be available for download at http://www.american-vanguard.com. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call will be archived on the Company's web site.



About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management and public and animal health. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poor's Small Cap 600 Index. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Company's web site at www.american-vanguard.com.



The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management's current expectations. Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed from time-to-time in the Company's SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release.

