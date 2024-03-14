Sets $15MM Adjusted EBITDA Gain as Transformation Target

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights – versus Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter:

Net sales were $172.2 million in 2023, compared to $159.5 million in 2022

Net income was $7.0 million in 2023, compared to $3.9 million in 2022

Earnings per diluted share of $0.25 in 2023, compared to $0.13 in 2022

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $21 million in 2023, compared to $12 million in 2022

Fiscal 2023 Full Year Financial Highlights – versus Fiscal 2022 Full Year:

Net sales were $579 million in 2023, compared to $610 million in 2022

Net income was $7.5 million in 2023, compared to $27.4 million in 2022

Earnings per diluted share of $0.26 in 2023, compared to $0.92 in 2022

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $55 million in 2023, compared to $73 million in 2022

Eric Wintemute, Chairman and CEO of American Vanguard, stated: “We rebounded sharply in Q4 after having weathered the effect of global destocking within the distribution channel, the oversupply of Chinese generic products into multiple regions, and the unavailability of our most profitable products due to supply chain issues. Increased demand during Q4 provided evidence that destocking activity continues to subside and that, even while showing greater discipline, procurement within the distribution channel is following more normal patterns. During the quarter, we achieved predicted revenue growth, maintained solid manufacturing operations, sustained strong profit margins by bolstering brand value and strengthened our balance sheet.”

Mr. Wintemute concluded: “Looking forward, we believe that our company is situated well in both domestic and international markets and are targeting 8 to 12% revenue growth resulting in a full year adjusted EBITDA range of $70 to $80 million in 2024. We expect gross profit margins to remain strong, operating expenses to be tightly managed, and factory performance to be efficient. In addition, with the assistance of our consultant Kearney, through our business transformation initiative, we are targeting growth of adjusted EBITDA to 15% of net sales or an additional $15 million or more of adjusted EBITDA on a full year basis. The full benefit of the transformation will be realized by 2026 through a combination of operational, commercial, digital, and general and administrative sub-initiatives. We look forward to giving you a detailed presentation during our upcoming earnings call.”

Conference Call

Eric Wintemute, Chairman & CEO, Bob Trogele, EVP & COO and David T. Johnson, VP & CFO, will conduct a conference call focusing on the financial results and strategic themes at 5:00 pm ET on March 13, 2023. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing 201-493-6744. Please call in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask for the American Vanguard call. The conference call will also be webcast live via the News and Media section of the Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com. To listen to the live webcast, go to the web site at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call will be archived on the Company’s web site.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management and public and animal health. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com.

The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company’s management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management’s current expectations. Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,416 $ 20,328 Receivables: Trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $7,107 and $5,136, respectively 182,613 156,492 Other 8,356 9,816 Total receivables, net 190,969 166,308 Inventories 219,551 184,190 Prepaid expenses 6,261 15,850 Income taxes receivable 3,824 1,891 Total current assets 432,021 388,567 Property, plant and equipment, net 74,560 70,912 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 22,417 24,250 Intangible assets, net of amortization 172,508 184,664 Goodwill 51,199 47,010 Deferred income tax assets 2,849 141 Other assets 11,994 10,769 Total assets $ 767,548 $ 726,313 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 68,833 $ 69,000 Customer prepayments 65,560 110,597 Accrued program costs 68,076 60,743 Accrued expenses and other payables 16,354 20,982 Operating lease liabilities, current 6,081 5,279 Income taxes payable 5,591 — Total current liabilities 230,495 266,601 Long-term debt 138,900 51,477 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 17,113 19,492 Deferred income tax liabilities 7,892 14,597 Other liabilities 3,138 4,167 Total liabilities 397,538 356,334 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.10 par value per share; authorized 400,000 shares; none issued — — Common stock, $0.10 par value per share; authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 34,676,787 shares in 2023 and 34,446,194 shares in 2022 3,467 3,444 Additional paid-in capital 110,810 105,634 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,963 ) (12,182 ) Retained earnings 332,897 328,745 441,211 425,641 Less treasury stock at cost, 5,915,182 shares in 2023 and 5,029,892 in 2022 (71,201 ) (55,662 ) Total stockholders’ equity 370,010 369,979 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 767,548 $ 726,313

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) 2023 2022 2021 Net sales $ 579,371 $ 609,615 $ 557,676 Cost of sales (400,207 ) (417,227 ) (386,953 ) Gross profit 179,164 192,388 170,723 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative (117,844 ) (119,921 ) (111,093 ) Research, product and regulatory (38,025 ) (31,816 ) (28,855 ) Total operating expenses (155,869 ) (151,737 ) (139,948 ) Bargain purchase gain on business acquisition — — 171 Operating income 23,295 40,651 30,946 Change in fair value of equity investments, net (359 ) (732 ) (790 ) Other income — — 672 Interest expense, net (12,639 ) (3,954 ) (3,687 ) Income before provision for income taxes and loss on equity method investment 10,297 35,965 27,141 Provision for income taxes (2,778 ) (8,561 ) (8,166 ) Income before loss on equity method investment 7,519 27,404 18,975 Loss from equity method investment — — (388 ) Net income $ 7,519 $ 27,404 $ 18,587 Earnings per common share—basic $ 0.27 $ 0.94 $ 0.62 Earnings per common share—assuming dilution $ 0.26 $ 0.92 $ 0.61 Weighted average shares outstanding—basic 28,128 29,234 29,811 Weighted average shares outstanding—assuming dilution 28,533 29,872 30,410

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES ANALYSIS OF SALES For the years and quarters ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited) For the quarters ended December 31, For the years ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales: U.S. crop $ 83,406 $ 68,231 $ 269,229 $ 288,624 U.S. non-crop 25,246 22,865 75,287 76,709 Total U.S. 108,652 91,096 344,516 365,333 International 63,528 68,366 234,855 244,282 Total net sales $ 172,180 $ 159,462 $ 579,371 $ 609,615 Total cost of sales $ (117,545 ) $ (117,529 ) $ (400,207 ) $ (417,227 ) Total gross profit 54,635 41,933 179,164 192,388 Total gross margin 32 % 26 % 31 % 32 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands) (Unaudited) 2023 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 7,519 $ 27,404 $ 18,587 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 21,780 22,138 22,229 Amortization of other long-term assets 1,754 3,573 3,943 Amortization and accretion of deferred loan fees and discounted liabilities 254 289 359 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment — 268 194 Provision for bad debts 1,935 1,171 649 Provision for inventory obsolescence 517 340 1,034 Loan principal and interest forgiveness — — (672 ) Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration — 610 758 Decrease in environmental liability — — (167 ) Stock-based compensation 6,138 5,684 6,880 Deferred income taxes (9,710 ) (5,278 ) (2,090 ) Changes in liabilities for uncertain tax positions or unrecognized tax benefits (508 ) (1,441 ) (1,783 ) Change in equity investment fair value 359 732 790 Loss from equity method investment — — 388 Bargain purchase gain — — (171 ) Non-cash lease expense 256 68 286 Foreign currency transaction gains (581 ) (29 ) (225 ) Changes in assets and liabilities associated with operations, net of business combinations: Increase in net receivables (20,278 ) (6,447 ) (24,347 ) (Increase) decrease in inventories (27,832 ) (29,560 ) 8,323 (Increase) decrease in income tax receivable, net 3,568 (4,910 ) 6,051 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets 1,269 (3,082 ) (4,581 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable (2,287 ) 1,704 8,783 (Decrease) Increase in deferred revenue (45,079 ) 47,551 19,280 Increase (decrease) in accrued program costs 7,244 (2,449 ) 17,877 Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses (5,066 ) 90 3,986 Decrease in contingent consideration — (1,321 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (58,748 ) 57,105 86,361 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (11,878 ) (13,261 ) (9,518 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 242 84 — Acquisitions of business and product line (5,195 ) — (10,000 ) Intangible assets (186 ) (1,293 ) (524 ) Net cash used in investing activities (17,017 ) (14,470 ) (20,042 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments under line of credit agreement (172,500 ) (254,000 ) (186,569 ) Borrowings under line of credit agreement 259,100 253,000 131,000 Payment of contingent consideration — (68 ) (1,301 ) Net receipt from the issuance of common stock under ESPP 981 837 743 Net receipt from the exercise of stock options 46 827 172 Net payment from common stock purchased for tax withholding (1,967 ) (2,067 ) (2,955 ) Repurchase of common stock (15,539 ) (34,002 ) (4,579 ) Payment of cash dividends (3,384 ) (2,787 ) (2,382 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 66,737 (38,260 ) (65,871 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (9,028 ) 4,375 448 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 116 (332 ) (86 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 20,328 16,285 15,923 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 11,416 $ 20,328 $ 16,285

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA For the years and quarters ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited) For the years ended December 31, 2023 2022 Net income $ 7,519 $ 27,404 Provision for income taxes 2,778 8,561 Interest expense, net 12,639 3,954 Proxy costs 541 1,785 Depreciation and amortization 23,534 25,711 Stock compensation expense 6,138 5,684 Transformation costs 957 - Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 54,106 $ 73,099

For the quarters ended December 31, 2023 2022 Net income $ 6,979 $ 3,898 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 712 (1,626 ) Interest expense, net 4,357 1,698 Depreciation and amortization 5,684 6,406 Stock compensation expense 1,881 1,288 Transformation costs 957 — Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 20,570 $ 11,664

______________________________

1 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other financial measure so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The items excluded from adjusted EBITDA are detailed in the reconciliation attached to this news release. Other companies (including the Company’s competitors) may define adjusted EBITDA differently.

