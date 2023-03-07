Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Vanguard Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVD   US0303711081

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION

(AVD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-06 pm EST
20.48 USD   -3.85%
09:04aAmerican Vanguard Schedules 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for Monday, March 13th
BU
02/07Forecasting Strong Outlook For 2023 Conference Call Scheduled For Monday, February 6 At 9 : 00am ET - Form 8-K
PU
02/06American Vanguard : AVD Financial Update Call – February 6, 2023
PU
American Vanguard Schedules 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for Monday, March 13th

03/07/2023 | 09:04am EST
American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD), today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, on Monday, March 13, 2023, after the close of the stock market.

Eric Wintemute, Chairman & CEO, Bob Trogele, COO, David T. Johnson, CFO, Scott Hendrix, U.S. Crop SVP and Jim Thompson, Leader of the Green Solutions Initiative will conduct a conference call focusing on operating performance and financial results at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT on Monday, March 13, 2023. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing 201-493-6744, please dial in 10 minutes before the scheduled starting time and ask for the American Vanguard call.

The conference call will also be webcast live via the News and Media section of the Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com. To listen to the live webcast, go to the web site at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call will be archived on the Company’s web site.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and nutrition, turf and ornamentals management, commercial and consumer pest control. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® & Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poors Small Cap 600 Index. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com.

In its public commentary, the Company may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company’s management subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management’s current expectations. Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed in the Company’s SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 608 M - -
Net income 2022 26,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 128 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 606 M 606 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 804
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
American Vanguard Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 20,48 $
Average target price 29,50 $
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Glenn Wintemute Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David T. Johnson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Ulrich G. Trogele Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy J. Donnelly Secretary, CAO, Vice President & General Counsel
John L. Killmer Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION-5.67%606
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.12.55%24 748
FMC CORPORATION2.88%15 761
PHOSAGRO0.00%13 619
ICL GROUP LTD4.01%9 509
OCI N.V.-5.80%7 071