    AVD   US0303711081

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION

(AVD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-31 pm EDT
23.27 USD   -0.56%
American Vanguard Schedules 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, November 8th
BU
10/31AMVAC® and NewLeaf Symbiotics® Partner to Bring Biological Solutions to North American Crop Markets
BU
09/23Insider Sell: American Vanguard
MT
American Vanguard Schedules 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, November 8th

11/01/2022 | 09:12am EDT
American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD), today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 after the close of the stock market.

Eric Wintemute, Chairman & CEO, Bob Trogele, COO and David T. Johnson, CFO, will conduct a conference call focusing on operating performance and financial results at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing 201-493-6744, please dial in 10 minutes before the scheduled starting time and ask for the American Vanguard call.

The conference call will also be webcast live via the News and Media section of the Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com. To listen to the live webcast, go to the web site at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call will be archived on the Company’s web site.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and nutrition, turf and ornamentals management, commercial and consumer pest control. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® & Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poors Small Cap 600 Index. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com.

In its public commentary, the Company may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company’s management subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management’s current expectations. Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed in the Company’s SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 624 M - -
Net income 2022 34,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 718 M 718 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 804
Free-Float 83,8%
Managers and Directors
Eric Glenn Wintemute Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David T. Johnson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Ulrich G. Trogele Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy J. Donnelly Secretary, CAO, Vice President & General Counsel
John L. Killmer Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION41.98%718
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.88.70%26 759
PHOSAGRO35.93%16 648
FMC CORPORATION7.34%14 977
ICL GROUP LTD6.36%11 669
OCI N.V.68.20%8 052