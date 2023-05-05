Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  American Vanguard Corporation
  News
  Summary
    AVD   US0303711081

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION

(AVD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-05 pm EDT
18.78 USD   +2.29%
04:53pAmerican Vanguard Schedules 2023 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, May 9th
BU
04/06American Vanguard Corp : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/06American Vanguard Announces 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
Summary 
Summary

American Vanguard Schedules 2023 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, May 9th

05/05/2023 | 04:53pm EDT
American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD), today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, after the close of the stock market.

Eric Wintemute, Chairman & CEO, Bob Trogele, COO, David T. Johnson, CFO, Scott Hendrix, U.S. Crop SVP and Jim Thompson, Leader of the Green Solutions Initiative, will conduct a conference call focusing on operating performance and financial results at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing 713-481-1320, please dial in 10 minutes before the scheduled starting time and ask for the American Vanguard call.

The conference call will also be webcast live via the News and Media section of the Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com. To listen to the live webcast, go to the web site at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call will be archived on the Company’s web site.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops, manufactures, and markets solutions for crop protection and nutrition, turf and ornamentals management, commercial and consumer pest control. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® & Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poors Small Cap 600 Index. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com.

In its public commentary, the Company may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company’s management subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management’s current expectations. Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed in the Company’s SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 658 M - -
Net income 2023 34,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 541 M 541 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 822
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
American Vanguard Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 18,36 $
Average target price 29,50 $
Spread / Average Target 60,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Glenn Wintemute Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David T. Johnson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Ulrich G. Trogele Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy J. Donnelly Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & VP
Debra F. Edwards Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION-15.43%541
CORTEVA, INC.-3.23%40 423
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-18.39%18 172
FMC CORPORATION-10.34%14 002
ICL GROUP LTD-13.71%7 742
UPL LIMITED-0.27%6 727
