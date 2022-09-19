American Vanguard : Updates Investor Information for September 2022

Eric Wintemute, Chairman and CEO of American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD), and William A. Kuser, Director of Investor Relations, have provided an updated presentation for investors for September 2022 prior to the company's regularly scheduled quarterly update in November 2022.
Among the highlights of the interim update are:
A look at AVD's Strategic Overview - encompassed by a strong core business, the GreenSolutions™ initiative, and Precision Application Technologies
Business updates for each of the three strategic areas
The company's diversifying geographic footprint, enabling greater market access
A look at the growth in crop diversification from 2013 to 2021
Strategic revenue growth targets out to 2025
First-half 2022 performance: actual vs. target
Click here to download the full American Vanguard Investor Presentation for September 2022
ABOUT AMERICAN VANGUARD
American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management and public and animal health. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poor's Small Cap 600 Index. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Company's web site at www.american-vanguard.com.
The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management's current expectations. Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed from time-to-time in the Company's SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release.
