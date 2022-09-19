Advanced search
    AVD   US0303711081

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION

(AVD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-19 pm EDT
19.76 USD   -0.65%
05:59pAMERICAN VANGUARD : Updates Investor Information for September 2022
PU
09/17AMERICAN VANGUARD : AVD Investor Presentation – September 2022
PU
09/14AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Vanguard : Updates Investor Information for September 2022

09/19/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
Eric Wintemute, Chairman and CEO of American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD), and William A. Kuser, Director of Investor Relations, have provided an updated presentation for investors for September 2022 prior to the company's regularly scheduled quarterly update in November 2022.

Among the highlights of the interim update are:

  • A look at AVD's Strategic Overview - encompassed by a strong core business, the GreenSolutions™ initiative, and Precision Application Technologies
  • Business updates for each of the three strategic areas
  • The company's diversifying geographic footprint, enabling greater market access
  • A look at the growth in crop diversification from 2013 to 2021
  • Strategic revenue growth targets out to 2025
  • First-half 2022 performance: actual vs. target

Click here to download the full American Vanguard Investor Presentation for September 2022


ABOUT AMERICAN VANGUARD

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management and public and animal health. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poor's Small Cap 600 Index. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Company's web site at www.american-vanguard.com.

The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management's current expectations. Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed from time-to-time in the Company's SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release.


CONTACTS

Company
American Vanguard Corporation
William A. Kuser, Director of Investor Relations
williamk@amvac.com
(949) 375-6931

Investor Representative
The Equity Group Inc.
www.theequitygroup.com
Lena Cati
Lcati@equityny.com
(212) 836-9611

Disclaimer

American Vanguard Corporation published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 21:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
