Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Vanguard Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVD   US0303711081

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION

(AVD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Vanguard : Press release dated June 8, 2021 of Registrant regarding the results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Form 8-K)

06/08/2021 | 01:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

AMERICAN VANGUARD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS

OF 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

Newport Beach, CA - June 8, 2021 - American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) announced voting results arising from the Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 2, 2021. In summary, all measures on the ballot passed. Thus, the following nominees - Scott D. Baskin, Lawrence S. Clark, Debra F. Edwards, Morton D. Erlich, Emer Gunter, Alfred F. Ingulli, John L. Killmer, Eric G. Wintemute, and M. Esmail Zirakparvar - were re-elected to serve as directors until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly elected and qualified; the appointment of BDO USA, LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021 was ratified; and the executive compensation policies and practices as set forth in the 2021 proxy were approved.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management and public and animal health. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poor's Small Cap 600 Index. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Company's web site at www.american-vanguard.com.

The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management's current expectations. Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed from time-to-time in the Company's SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release.

Company Contact: Investor Representative
American Vanguard Corporation The Equity Group Inc.
William A. Kuser, Director of Investor Relations www.theequitygroup.com
(949) 260-1200 Lena Cati
williamk@amvac-chemical.com Lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer

American Vanguard Corporation published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 17:58:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION
01:59pAMERICAN VANGUARD  : Press release dated June 8, 2021 of Registrant regarding th..
PU
01:58pAMERICAN VANGUARD CORP  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, O..
AQ
10:37aAMERICAN VANGUARD  : Announces Voting Results of the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stoc..
PU
09:15aAMERICAN VANGUARD  : Announces Voting Results of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockhol..
BU
09:02aAMERICAN VANGUARD  : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/25AMERICAN VANGUARD  : reg; announces US acquisition of Envoke® brand herbicide fr..
PU
05/25AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
05/20AMERICAN VANGUARD  : Announces US Acquisition of Envoke Brand Herbicide from Syn..
AQ
05/19AMERICAN VANGUARD  : Acquires US Rights to Envoke Herbicide From Syngenta
MT
05/19AMERICAN VANGUARD  : reg; Announces US Acquisition of Envoke® Brand Herbicide Fr..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 516 M - -
Net income 2021 21,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 555 M 555 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 771
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
American Vanguard Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 23,50 $
Last Close Price 18,01 $
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric Glenn Wintemute Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David T. Johnson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Ulrich G. Trogele Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy J. Donnelly Secretary, CAO, Vice President & General Counsel
Lawrence Stewart Clark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION16.04%555
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-7.01%12 017
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY3.46%11 477
ICL GROUP LTD49.57%9 613
UPL LIMITED82.30%8 923
PHOSAGRO51.39%8 428