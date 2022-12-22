Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Vanguard Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVD   US0303711081

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION

(AVD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-21 pm EST
22.02 USD   +1.06%
08:03aAmerican Vanguard's AMVAC® GreenSolutions™ Launches BioWake™ Dual-Use Seed Lubricant
BU
12/12American Vanguard Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/12American Vanguard Raises Quarterly Dividend 20% to $0.03 Per Share; Payable Jan. 11 to Shareholders of Record on Dec. 28
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Vanguard's AMVAC® GreenSolutions™ Launches BioWake™ Dual-Use Seed Lubricant

12/22/2022 | 08:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

All-In-One Biological Planter Solution Facilitates Accurate Seed Placement and Superior Plant Health

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) announced today that AMVAC®, an American Vanguard Company and a global technology solutions provider in agriculture, has added BioWake™ dual-use biological seed lubricant to its GreenSolutions™ biological product portfolio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005025/en/

BioWake is an all-in-one biological planter box seed lubricant that delivers superior seed flow during deposition and enhances nutrient uptake which meaningfully strengthens plant vitality.

In creating BioWake, AMVAC has combined Terrasym® microbial inoculants from NewLeaf Symbiotics® with DUST soy protein planter lubricant from Low Mu Tech to create a truly unique multifunctional product.

As a dry application seed lubricant made from soybeans, BioWake has been approved for use on corn and soybean seeds, and provides a cleaner, safer alternative to talc and graphite products typically used to ensure seed flowability through the planter.

Additionally, the beneficial microbes in BioWake spread from the seed surface across the plant’s roots and leaves to improve nutrient uptake, secrete beneficial molecules into the root zone, and ensure transport of micronutrients throughout the growing season. Field trials and research data on BioWake have demonstrated significant yield increases in both corn and soybeans.

Eric Wintemute, Chairman & CEO of American Vanguard, commented: “BioWake provides a convenient, superior solution for farmers to achieve smooth, accurate corn and soybean planting while simultaneously offering increased nutrient uptake and abiotic stress tolerance triggered by beneficial biological activity for months after planting. This synthesis of lubricant and microbial components reflects the emphasis that AMVAC places on driving innovative, value-added technological development.”

BioWake will be available for purchase at retail locations for the 2023 growing season. For more information about BioWake and AMVAC GreenSolutions, visit amvac.com/greensolutions.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops, manufactures and markets solutions for crop protection and nutrition, turf and ornamentals management, commercial and consumer pest control. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poor’s Small Cap 600 Index. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com.

The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company’s management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management’s current expectations. Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION
08:03aAmerican Vanguard's AMVAC® GreenSolutions™ Launches BioWake™ Dual-Use Seed ..
BU
12/12American Vanguard Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/12American Vanguard Raises Quarterly Dividend 20% to $0.03 Per Share; Payable Jan. 11 to ..
MT
12/12American Vanguard Raises Quarterly Dividend By 20%
BU
12/12American Vanguard Corporation Raises Dividend, Payable on January 11, 2023
CI
11/10American Vanguard : YTD Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA1 Exceed Guidance Forecasting Continue..
PU
11/09American Vanguard : AVD Q3 2022 Earnings Call – November 9, 2022
PU
11/08AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
11/08Tranche Update on American Vanguard Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on Marc..
CI
11/08American Vanguard Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 615 M - -
Net income 2022 32,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 651 M 651 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 804
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
American Vanguard Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 22,02 $
Average target price 28,00 $
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Glenn Wintemute Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David T. Johnson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Ulrich G. Trogele Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy J. Donnelly Secretary, CAO, Vice President & General Counsel
John L. Killmer Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION34.35%651
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.69.05%24 091
FMC CORPORATION13.83%15 644
PHOSAGRO35.93%14 310
ICL GROUP LTD-14.90%9 814
OCI N.V.50.13%7 712