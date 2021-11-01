Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WRLSU   US70957E2046

AMERICAN VIRTUAL CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(WRLSU)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kandy Communications to Showcase its Unified Communications portfolio for Channel Partners & Enterprise at Channel Partners Conference & Expo, Las Vegas Nov 1-4, 2021

11/01/2021 | 06:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTA, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.’s (AVCtechnologies) (Nasdaq: AVCT), Kandy Communications business unit (Kandy), a global leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, will demonstrate its latest innovations that enable its channel partners to offer secure digital transformation of enterprise communications and customer engagement at the Channel Partner Conference & Expo: Homecoming event being held at The Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas from November 1-4, 2021.

On display will be Kandy’s cloud services for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) with available white label options. Kandy will also be highlighting Kandy Drops - a one-click-one-call innovation for its web-based Live Support omni channel contact center. With Kandy Drops, end users simply scan a QR code, or click a link in an email to be connected directly with an agent.

“Kandy offers Channel Partners tremendous opportunities to deliver high-margin solutions to enterprise customers,” said Jeff Singman, SVP Sales & Marketing for Kandy. “Our market-proven portfolio is designed to help our Channel Partners around the world deliver carrier-grade solutions that help partners and enterprises of all sizes with the digital transformation of their communications systems, introducing simplicity that helps boost productivity and customer engagement, while lowering the total cost of ownership.”

Singman added, “We are excited to be participating at Channel Partners Conference and Expo 2021:Homecoming event for the first time as Kandy Communications following our acquisition by AVCtechnologies in December 2020, as well as at the first physical Channel Partners event since the start of the pandemic.”

Kandy will also be presenting its Direct Routing as a Service (DRaaS) for Microsoft Teams, and SIP Trunking as a Service (STaaS) solutions that enable service provider partners to leverage digital portals to easily migrate and provision Teams users and PSTN services.

Visit Kandy at the Channel Partners Expo at booth #1449. You can click to schedule a time with an expert and discuss your real time communications needs.

Stay connected with Kandy Communications on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook.

About Kandy

Kandy is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform offering proprietary UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS capabilities. Kandy enables service providers, enterprises, software vendors, systems integrators, partners and developers to enrich their applications and services with real-time contextual communications, providing a more engaging user experience. With Kandy, companies of all sizes and types can quickly embed real-time communications capabilities into their existing applications and business processes. For more information visit www.kandy.io.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (Nasdaq: AVCT) is a premier global IT solutions provider offering a comprehensive bundle of services including unified cloud communications, managed services, cybersecurity, and enhanced connectivity. Our mission is to provide global technology solutions with a superior customer experience. For more information, visit www.avctechnologies.com.

AVCT Contact: info@avctechnologies.com


All news about AMERICAN VIRTUAL CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
06:01pKandy Communications to Showcase its Unified Communications portfolio for Channel Partn..
GL
10/13AMERICAN VIRTUAL CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES : Kandy, an AVCtechnologies Company, Launches Unified ..
AQ
10/06AMERICAN VIRTUAL CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES, : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
09/27AMERICAN VIRTUAL CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES : AVCtechnologies' Kandy to Display its Latest Innovat..
AQ
09/27AMERICAN VIRTUAL CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES : AVCtechnologies' Kandy to Display its Latest Innovat..
PU
09/24AMERICAN VIRTUAL CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES : Synoptek transforms Enterprise Communications for th..
AQ
09/17AMERICAN VIRTUAL CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES : AVCtechnologies Announces Significant Debt Reduction..
PU
09/17AMERICAN VIRTUAL CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES, : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creatio..
AQ
09/16AMERICAN VIRTUAL CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES : AVCtechnologies Announces Significant Debt Reduction..
AQ
09/16American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. announced that it has received $5 million in ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN VIRTUAL CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 91,4  - -
Net income 2020 -34,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 49,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,16x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 138 M 138 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 2 099 524x
Nbr of Employees 316
Free-Float 16,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,32 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darrell J. Mays Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin J. Keough President
Thomas Hugh King Chief Financial Officer
Lawrence E. Mock Chairman
Sheila Marks-Jolivette Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN VIRTUAL CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-65.15%138
ACCENTURE PLC37.36%226 626
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.18.69%167 641
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.62%112 130
SNOWFLAKE INC.25.74%106 470
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.27.41%94 597