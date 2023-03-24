American Virtual Cloud Technologies : Acquisition/Asset Disposal - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): March 24, 2023

Item 2.01 Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.

As previously disclosed, on January 11, 2023, American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") and two of its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Debtors") filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code (the "Bankruptcy Code") in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (such court, the "Court", and such cases, the "Cases"). Also as previously disclosed, on February 14, 2023, the Company and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Sellers") entered into a "stalking horse" Asset Purchase Agreement (as subsequently modified, the "Stalking Horse APA") with Skyvera, LLC (the "Purchaser"), and in connection with the Cases, and pursuant to bid procedures approved by the Court, on March 7, 2023, the Debtors held an auction (the "Auction") under Section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code relating to the disposition of substantially all of the Debtors' assets. The winning bid at the Auction was submitted by the Purchaser, which agreed to pay cash consideration in the amount of $6,780,062. On March 10, 2023, the Sellers and the Purchaser executed an amended and restated Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement"), reflecting the cash purchase price of $6,780,062 resulting from the Auction. Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, the Purchaser agreed to purchase substantially all of the assets of the Sellers (such assets, the "Purchased Assets," and such transaction, the "Asset Sale"). The Purchased Assets include, among other things, all rights of the Sellers under the Assumed Contracts and Assumed Leases (as such terms are defined in the Purchase Agreement), tangible personal property, intellectual property rights, books and records and goodwill, but excludes all Excluded Assets (as such term is defined in the Purchase Agreement), including all cash.

On March 15, 2023, the Court entered an order authorizing the Asset Sale pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement. On March 24, 2023, the Asset Sale closed, thereby completing the disposition of substantially all of the Company's assets. As identified in the Debtors' Combined Disclosure Statement and Chapter 11 Plan of Liquidation (the "Plan"), filed with the Court on March 21, 2023, and subject to Court approval, the Company anticipates that there will be no proceeds available for distribution to the Company's stockholders and that the Company's outstanding securities shall be cancelled upon confirmation of the Plan. Nothing herein is intended to act as a solicitation of the Plan.

Cautionary Information Regarding Trading in the Company's Securities

Holders of the Company's equity securities will likely be entitled to no recovery on their investment following the Cases, and recoveries to other stakeholders cannot be determined at this time. The Company cautions that trading in the Company's securities given the pendency of the Cases is highly speculative and poses substantial risks. Trading prices for the Company's securities may bear little or no relationship to the actual value realized, if any, by holders of the Company's securities in the Cases. Accordingly, the Company urges extreme caution with respect to existing and future investments in its securities.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Chapter 11 process and the Cases. The Company's actual results or outcomes and the timing of certain events may differ significantly from those discussed in any forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability.

Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in the Company's ability to meet its financial obligations during the Chapter 11 process; the outcome and timing of the Chapter 11 process; possible proceedings that may be brought by third parties in connection with the Chapter 11 process; the timing or amount of any distributions, if any, to the Company's stakeholders; and those factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 15, 2022 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 14, 2022, in each case under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents of the Company filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this document. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this document. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements

