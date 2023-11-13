Stock AWK AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : American Water Works Company, Inc.

American Water Works Company, Inc. Stock price

Equities

AWK

US0304201033

Water Utilities

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX
Other stock markets
 01:06:18 2023-11-13 pm EST 		Intraday chart for American Water Works Company, Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
121.81 USD -0.80% -4.45% -20.02%
12:00am U.S. Currency FA
Nov. 10 American Water Works Subsidiary Gets Approval to Buy Pennsylvania Wastewater System MT
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website

Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * 4,157 M Sales 2024 * 4,459 M Capitalization 24.05 B
Net income 2023 * 922 M Net income 2024 * 1,002 M EV / Sales 2023 *
8,72x
Net Debt 2023 * 12.19 B Net Debt 2024 * 13.38 B EV / Sales 2024 *
8,39x
P/E ratio 2023 *
25,7x
P/E ratio 2024 *
24,0x
Employees 6,500
Yield 2023 *
2,26%
Yield 2024 *
2,43%
Free-Float 96.91%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart American Water Works Company, Inc.

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about American Water Works Company, Inc.

U.S. Currency FA
American Water Works Subsidiary Gets Approval to Buy Pennsylvania Wastewater System MT
American Water Works' New Jersey Subsidiary to Take Over Water, Sewer Systems Ownership in Two Towns MT
Mizuho Raises American Water Works' Price Target to $140 From $134, Keeps Buy Rating MT
American Water Works Company Insider Bought Shares Worth $492,937, According to a Recent SEC Filing MT
UBS Adjusts American Water Works Price Target to $132 From $129, Maintains Neutral Rating MT
American Water Works Company Seeks Acquisitions CI
Transcript : American Water Works Company, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2023 CI
American Water Works Q3 Earnings, Revenue Rise; Sets 2024 EPS Guidance MT
American Water Works beats third-quarter profit, revenue estimates RE
Earnings Flash (AWK) AMERICAN WATER Reports Q3 Revenue $1.17B, vs. Street Est of $1.166B MT
American Water Works Company, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
American Water Works Company, Inc. Affirms Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 and Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2024 CI
Fed, financing and jobs greet November RE
American Water Works Company, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on December 1, 2023 CI
More news

Analyst Recommendations on American Water Works Company, Inc.

Mizuho Raises American Water Works' Price Target to $140 From $134, Keeps Buy Rating MT
UBS Adjusts American Water Works Price Target to $132 From $129, Maintains Neutral Rating MT
Guggenheim Adjusts American Water Works' Price Target to $126 From $147, Neutral Rating Kept MT
Morningstar Upgrades American Water Works to Buy From Hold, Raises Price Target to $137 From $136 MT
Mizuho Starts American Water Works With Buy Rating, Price Target is $134 MT
More recommendations

Press releases American Water Works Company, Inc.

American Water to Contribute Expertise to Several Panels at the 2023 NARUC Annual Meeting and Education Conference AQ
American Water to Contribute Expertise to Several Panels at the 2023 NARUC Annual Meeting and Education Conference BU
Pennsylvania American Water Receives PUC Approval to Purchase Butler Area Sewer Authority Wastewater System BU
American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation Celebrate Five Years on the Camden Waterfront BU
More press releases

News in other languages on American Water Works Company, Inc.

ETF de la semana: Los bancos europeos mantienen el rumbo
ETF de la semana: Vuelta a lo básico
ETF de la semana: La logística y el comercio electrónico aún tienen un brillante futuro por delante
ETF der Woche: Mit dem Thema Wasser in See stechen
L'ETF della settimana: prendere il largo con la tematica dell'acqua
More news

Quotes and Performance

1 day-0.37%
1 week-4.10%
Current month+3.99%
1 month+3.65%
3 months-13.92%
6 months-17.08%
Current year-19.73%
More quotes

Highs and lows

1 week
121.11
Extreme 121.11
130.17
1 month
114.25
Extreme 114.25
131.49
Current year
114.25
Extreme 114.25
162.59
1 year
114.25
Extreme 114.25
162.59
3 years
114.25
Extreme 114.25
189.65
5 years
85.89
Extreme 85.89
189.65
10 years
40.35
Extreme 40.35
189.65
More quotes

Managers and Directors - American Water Works Company, Inc.

Managers TitleAgeSince
M. Hardwick CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 60 2019
John Griffith DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO - 2022
Cheryl Norton COO
 Chief Operating Officer 58 -
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Kimberly Harris BRD
 Director/Board Member 58 2019
Karl Kurz CHM
 Chairman 62 2015
Patricia Kampling BRD
 Director/Board Member 63 2019
More insiders

ETFs positioned on American Water Works Company, Inc.

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
INVESCO S&P GLOBAL WATER INDEX ETF - USD ETF Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF - USD
7.96% 794 M€ +2.20% -
ISHARES GLOBAL WATER UCITS ETF DIS - USD ETF iShares Global Water UCITS ETF Dis - USD
7.90% 1,768 M€ 0.00%
ISHARES GLOBAL WATER INDEX ETF - CAD ETF iShares Global Water Index ETF - CAD
7.84% 198 M€ +2.19%
ISHARES GLOBAL WATER UCITS ETF ACC - USD ETF iShares Global Water UCITS ETF Acc - USD
7.82% 25 M€ +0.04% -
GLOBAL X CLEAN WATER ETF- USD ETF Global X Clean Water ETF- USD
7.33% 8 M€ +5.57%
More ETFs positioned on American Water Works Company, Inc.

Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 121.93 -0.71% 296 785
23-11-10 123.50 -0.62% 981,190
23-11-09 124.27 -1.48% 929,145
23-11-08 126.14 -0.57% 831,052
23-11-07 126.86 -0.56% 1,186,393

Delayed Quote Nyse, November 13, 2023 at 12:15 pm EST

More quotes

Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc. is the leading North American company in distribution of drinking water and related services. The activity is organized around two sectors: - drinking water and sewage treatment: 3.4 million customers served in 2022; - operation, repair and maintenance of water equipment installations and water pipes: primarily in military bases, residential buildings and commercial premises. The United States account for all net sales.
Sector
Water Utilities
Calendar
2023-11-12 - U.S. Currency
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for American Water Works Company, Inc.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
123.50USD
Average target price
149.25USD
Spread / Average Target
+20.85%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Water Supply & Irrigation Systems

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. Stock American Water Works Company, Inc.
-19.73% 24 046 M $
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED Stock Guangdong Investment Limited
-31.91% 4 595 M $
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED Stock Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited
-17.50% 2 096 M $
COMPANHIA CATARINENSE DE ÁGUAS E SANEAMENTO - CASAN Stock Companhia Catarinense de Águas e Saneamento - CASAN
-18.42% 2 019 M $
SJW GROUP Stock SJW Group
-23.98% 1 972 M $
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR Stock Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR
+35.62% 1 489 M $
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS Stock Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais
+19.25% 1 434 M $
GUANGDONG SHUNKONG DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD. Stock Guangdong Shunkong Development Co.,Ltd.
-5.14% 1 341 M $
MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY Stock Middlesex Water Company
-20.38% 1 098 M $
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED Stock China Water Affairs Group Limited
-21.71% 1 057 M $
Water Supply & Irrigation Systems
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock American Water Works Company, Inc. - Nyse
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer