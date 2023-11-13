American Water Works Company, Inc. Stock price
AWK
US0304201033
Water Utilities
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|121.81 USD
|-0.80%
|-4.45%
|-20.02%
|12:00am
|U.S. Currency
|Nov. 10
|American Water Works Subsidiary Gets Approval to Buy Pennsylvania Wastewater System
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|4,157 M
|Sales 2024 *
|4,459 M
|Capitalization
|24.05 B
|Net income 2023 *
|922 M
|Net income 2024 *
|1,002 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
8,72x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|12.19 B
|Net Debt 2024 *
|13.38 B
|EV / Sales 2024 *
8,39x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
25,7x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
24,0x
|Employees
|6,500
|Yield 2023 *
2,26%
|Yield 2024 *
2,43%
|Free-Float
|96.91%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data
|1 day
|-0.37%
|1 week
|-4.10%
|Current month
|+3.99%
|1 month
|+3.65%
|3 months
|-13.92%
|6 months
|-17.08%
|Current year
|-19.73%
1 week
121.11
130.17
1 month
114.25
131.49
Current year
114.25
162.59
1 year
114.25
162.59
3 years
114.25
189.65
5 years
85.89
189.65
10 years
40.35
189.65
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
M. Hardwick CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|60
|2019
John Griffith DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|-
|2022
Cheryl Norton COO
|Chief Operating Officer
|58
|-
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Kimberly Harris BRD
|Director/Board Member
|58
|2019
Karl Kurz CHM
|Chairman
|62
|2015
|Director/Board Member
|63
|2019
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|7.96%
|794 M€
|+2.20%
|-
|7.90%
|1,768 M€
|0.00%
|7.84%
|198 M€
|+2.19%
|7.82%
|25 M€
|+0.04%
|-
|7.33%
|8 M€
|+5.57%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|121.93
|-0.71%
|296 785
|23-11-10
|123.50
|-0.62%
|981,190
|23-11-09
|124.27
|-1.48%
|929,145
|23-11-08
|126.14
|-0.57%
|831,052
|23-11-07
|126.86
|-0.56%
|1,186,393
Delayed Quote Nyse, November 13, 2023 at 12:15 pm EST
More about the company
American Water Works Company, Inc. is the leading North American company in distribution of drinking water and related services. The activity is organized around two sectors: - drinking water and sewage treatment: 3.4 million customers served in 2022; - operation, repair and maintenance of water equipment installations and water pipes: primarily in military bases, residential buildings and commercial premises. The United States account for all net sales.
SectorWater Utilities
Calendar
2023-11-12 - U.S. Currency
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
123.50USD
Average target price
149.25USD
Spread / Average Target
+20.85%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-19.73%
|24 046 M $
|-31.91%
|4 595 M $
|-17.50%
|2 096 M $
|-18.42%
|2 019 M $
|-23.98%
|1 972 M $
|+35.62%
|1 489 M $
|+19.25%
|1 434 M $
|-5.14%
|1 341 M $
|-20.38%
|1 098 M $
|-21.71%
|1 057 M $