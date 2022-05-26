Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  American Water Works Company, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AWK   US0304201033

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.

(AWK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/26 10:28:03 am EDT
148.76 USD   +1.27%
10:02aAWWA 2022 American Water Scholarship Presented to University of California, Berkeley Doctoral Student Hannah Greenwald
BU
05/25AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/25American Water Works' Illinois American Water to Upgrade Lincoln Water Mains
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AWWA 2022 American Water Scholarship Presented to University of California, Berkeley Doctoral Student Hannah Greenwald

05/26/2022 | 10:02am EDT
American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, today announced that Hannah Greenwald, a doctoral student at the University of California, Berkeley, has been chosen as the recipient of the American Water Works Association (AWWA) 2022 American Water Scholarship. The American Water scholarship is an annual award of $5,000 presented to a graduate level student to assist with the development of professionals interested in service to the water industry.

"American Water is pleased to present this prestigious award to Hannah Greenwald, who was selected among 166 outstanding applicants," said Dr. Zia Bukhari, principal scientist, water & wastewater research at American Water. "The field of water research is vital to the future of our business and the industry. We are pleased to help Ms. Greenwald advance her research studies and hope she will develop and utilize her talent for the long-term benefit of people, communities and the environment."

Ms. Greenwald was selected for this scholarship as a result of her outstanding academic record, remarkable character, community and outreach experience and dedication to contribute to the advancement of science in the field of drinking water. She is a doctoral student in Environmental Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley, with minors in infectious disease and environmental health.

During the recent pandemic, Ms. Greenwald worked to understand the microbial safety of drinking water in buildings that were unoccupied during the COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders. She contributed to an improved understanding of microbial communities in distribution systems and management strategies. Ms. Greenwald is planning additional research on Wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE), focusing on creating more resilient water infrastructure. The research examines if wastewater can be utilized as an information resource that can be used to address public health challenges and will help to maintain drinking water quality throughout distribution systems during transitions in water usage.

Ms. Greenwald earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a Master of Science in Environmental Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.

Administered by AWWA, American Water's Scholarship is currently the only one offered by a water utility among the Association’s 16 active scholarships. For more information about AWWA scholarships, visit http://www.awwa.org/membership/get-involved/student-center/awwa-scholarships.aspx.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 787 M - -
Net income 2022 811 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 701 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,9x
Yield 2022 1,75%
Capitalization 26 698 M 26 698 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
EV / Sales 2023 9,59x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Water Works Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 146,89 $
Average target price 161,27 $
Spread / Average Target 9,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Susan Hardwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adam W. Noble Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Cheryl Norton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-22.22%26 698
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-0.91%8 179
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-13.10%3 995
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-18.48%3 189
SJW GROUP-16.28%1 853
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-30.14%1 624