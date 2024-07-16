American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., today announced the recipients of the 2024 Inclusion and Diversity (“I&D”) Scholarships. Awards totaling $100,000 were distributed nationwide to ten students continuing their education in a non-medical STEM or business-related field within America Water’s national footprint.

“Our Inclusion and Diversity scholarships illustrates our continued commitment to being an inclusive, diverse and equitable company and supports our future leaders of tomorrow,” said Lori Sutton, Chief Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Officer and Vice President of Talent Acquisition, American Water. “American Water is proud to continue providing equitable educational opportunities for students across our national footprint through these grants.”

Out of 648 submitted applications, ten students were selected to each receive $10,000 through American Water’s I&D Scholarships. Below are the scholarship award recipients and areas of concentration:

Eshiobomhe Aimofumhe – Biochemistry & Molecular Biology

Jaden Banks – Electrical & Electronic Engineering

Patrick Chen – Business Administration

Elaine Gombos – Computer Science

Mackenzie Karnes – Communications & Marketing

Clarissa Mata – Mechanical Engineering

Elizabeth McKeeby – Accounting

Jad Abdel Nour – Environmental Science & Public Policy

Grace Wheeler – Environmental Science

Eden Wilson – Computer Science

Additionally, last year’s 10 scholarship recipients will have their scholarships renewed and will also receive $10,000 each.

The I&D Scholarships are administered through a partnership with Scholarship America®, the nation’s leading nonprofit scholarship and educational support organization. Scholarship recipients who meet eligibility criteria can renew their award for up to three additional years or until a bachelor’s degree is earned.

