American Water Announces Inaugural Class of Inclusion and Diversity Scholarship Recipients

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, today announced the recipients of the 2023 Inclusion and Diversity (“I&D”) Scholarship Program. Awards totaling $100,000 were distributed nationwide to ten students continuing their education in a non-medical STEM or business-related field at a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) or a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) within America Water’s national footprint.

“American Water is proud to provide equitable educational opportunities for students across our national footprint through the Inclusion and Diversity Scholarship Program,” said Lori Sutton, Chief Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Officer, American Water. “This scholarship program is part of our continued commitment to being an inclusive, diverse and equitable company and supports our future leaders of tomorrow.”

Out of 1,475 submitted applications, ten students were selected to each receive $10,000 through American Water’s I&D Scholarship Program. Below are the scholarship award recipients and areas of concentration:

Mia Case, Physics

Daisy Gomez, Business Administration

Jose Guajardo, Computer Science

Halil Hamscho, Mechanical Engineering

Reaghan Jones, Architecture

Falon Kelley, Information Technology

Amelia LaVoy, Environmental Studies

Jefferson Li, Computer Science

Farrah Northern, Marketing

Anthony Tucker, Computer Science

The I&D Scholarship Program is administered through a partnership with Scholarship America®, the nation’s leading nonprofit scholarship and educational support organization. Scholarship recipients who meet eligibility criteria can renew their award for up to three additional years or until a bachelor’s degree is earned.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

