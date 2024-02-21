Missouri American Water announces the launch of the American Water Charitable Foundation 2024 Water and Environment Grant Program.

“This program focuses on helping local organizations carry out meaningful, sustainable initiatives that can ultimately benefit our watersheds,” said Rich Svindland, president of Missouri American Water. “We encourage schools, environmental organizations and civic groups located in our service territories throughout the state to apply for a water-related project benefiting their community.”

The Foundation invites community partners to apply for grants that promote clean water, conservation, environmental education, climate variability and water-based recreation projects. Applications will be accepted from organizations served by Missouri American Water up to March 15.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is proud to work collaboratively with Missouri American Water and launch the Water and Environment Grant Program, supporting impactful initiatives and programs across the nation,” said Carrie Williams, President of the American Water Charitable Foundation. “Our charitable focus to Keep Communities Flowing empowers communities to learn how every drop counts while engaging local organizations on the importance of protecting this vital resource.”

The Foundation supports three pillars of giving – Water, People and Communities. Since 2012, the American Water Charitable Foundation has invested $15.5 million in funding through grants and matching gifts that positively benefit the communities where American Water and its employees live and work.

Learn more about the American Water Charitable Foundation, eligibility and how to apply here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.6 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on X (formally Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

