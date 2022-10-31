American Water Announces Mike Doran as Deputy Chief Operating Officer; David Bowler as Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; Justin Ladner as President of Pennsylvania American Water; and Rebecca Losli as President of Illinois American Water

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced that Mike Doran, currently president of Pennsylvania American Water, has been named Deputy Chief Operating Officer at American Water reporting to Executive Vice President and COO Cheryl Norton. David Bowler, currently Senior Vice President of Planning, Regulatory and Financial Services, has been named Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, reporting to Executive Vice President and CFO John Griffith.

Additionally, Justin Ladner, currently serving as president of Illinois American Water, has been named president of Pennsylvania American Water and Rebecca Losli, currently vice president of Engineering and Business Development at Missouri American Water, has been named president of Illinois American Water.

“This is an exciting day for our company to be able to promote four highly experienced American Water employees,” said Cheryl Norton, COO of American Water. “Mike, Justin, Rebecca and David embrace our values of safety, teamwork and inclusion. They know how to build teams effectively and they understand the importance of putting our customers first while making the communities we serve stronger.”

“All four are also great examples of American Water’s leadership bench strength and I know they look forward to these new roles,” added John Griffith, CFO of American Water.

As Deputy COO, Doran will support the COO in the successful performance of American Water’s regulated operation. Bowler, as Deputy CFO and Treasurer, will support the CFO in all aspects of financial management and strategy.

Doran served as president of Pennsylvania American Water since 2019, leading a team that provides quality water and wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people in more than 400 communities. Under Doran’s leadership, Pennsylvania American Water closed its largest acquisition to date in York, PA. Prior to joining American Water in 2019, Doran served as vice president of operations for Duquesne Light Company in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Bowler joined American Water as Senior Vice President of Planning, Regulatory and Financial Services in 2020, leading the Financial Planning and Analysis, Corporate Tax, and Regulatory Services teams. He joined American Water from CenterPoint Energy, Inc., where he served as Director of Finance and Accounting and prior to that was the Vice President, Controller and Assistant Treasurer at Vectren Corporation.

Ladner served as president of Illinois American Water since 2020, leading a team that provides water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. He joined American Water in November 2018 as director of National Regulatory Affairs. Before joining American Water, he held several other positions at Southern Co.

Losli joined Missouri American Water in 2021 as director of Engineering and then expanded her role leading Business Development in Missouri. Prior to joining American Water, Losli served as the program manager for Program Planning for the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District. She also founded Losli Engineering, LLC and worked for Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company as the water regional global practice leader.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

